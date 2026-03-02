Emily Ratajkowski has mastered so many naked fashion trends, from plunging bra tops on private jets to sheer lingerie for the holidays, that the model now has to look back in time for inspiration, bringing back one of the spiciest early ’90s trends.

Over the weekend, EmRata took over Milan Fashion Week and walked in Gucci’s Fall 2026 show, which marked newly appointed creative director Demna’s first runway for the fashion house. The show was full of eye-catching, spicy outfits, including the return of the bodycon dress. Not only did EmRata embrace this revival, but she kept it going after stepping off the runway.

EmRata’s BodyCon Dress

Heading to Gucci’s dinner at Barrato after the show with her boyfriend Romain Gavras, EmRata chose a more demure yet revealing version of her runway ensemble. She donned a skin-tight bodycon LBD (little black dress) from Gucci, of course, featuring a plunging neckline, knee-length hem, and the brand’s horsebit chain hardware on her thick straps.

She paired her dress with slouchy knee-high black suede boots, opting to cozy up rather than embrace a spicier footwear trend.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To complete the look, EmRata carried a newer iteration of Gucci’s iconic Jackie shoulder bag, featuring a worn-in black leather finish and a slim east-west silhouette, which retails for $2,450.

EmRata’s Runway Look

On the runway, EmRata looked like the ultimate party girl, making every part of her ensemble feel glitzy. She donned a silver bodycon minidress that was completely bedazzled, from her plunging neckline to her uber-short hem.

She paired her dance floor-ready dress with complementary glittery rhinestone pumps and a tiny bucket-style purse with a long silver chain strap.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While her outfit shone enough on its own, she still added some bling, including diamond drop earrings, two gem-studded bangles, and a wraparound ring. There’s clearly no party like a Gucci party, especially when EmRata is in attendance.