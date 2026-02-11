Emily Ratajkowksi is on the go. On Feb. 9, the model and actress took to Instagram, sharing photos from a recent jet ride. But EmRata’s travel day style isn’t as casual as the typical flyer, heading through TSA. For her air time, she skipped the classics (like comfy matching set or oversized college hoodie) — instead, she embraced the model-off-duty uniform in a simple airport ‘fit: a black plunging bra.

EmRata’s Airport ‘Fit

Ratajkowski did not share her destination in the Instagram selfie, but the options are endless. Already, 2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for the model — she has a project for Apple TV+ in the works, which she’s executive producing alongside her Too Much collaborator, Lena Dunham. TLDR; It’s no surprise to find the model on the move.

For her in-flight selfie, Ratajkowski donned a black halter bra with a plunging neckline. She elevated the casual look with glam accessories and styling. The model added a pair of large silver hoop earrings to the ‘fit. Plus, she went full glam with a smokey eye ad an overlined nude lip.

EmRata’s City Girl Look

Ratajkowski might be jet-setting around the globe, but her home base is New York City. The London-born model is a proud New Yorker — even in the frigid cold of winter. On Feb. 6, she was photographed hitting the streets of Manhattan in a weather-friendly look.

EmRata braved last week’s freezing temperatures in a black leather trench coat with a fur lining. She cinched the jacket at her waist with a knotted belt. She went slightly less practical in the footwear department, pairing the trench with a pair of crocodile leather stiletto boots in burgundy.

To finish off the ‘fit, she accessorized with a sleek pair of black rectangular shades. A Gucci tote bag — with the brand’s iconic red and green stripe down the center — was slung over her shoulder.

Daniel Zuchnik/GC Images/Getty Images

By land, by sea, and even (or especially) by plane, EmRata will always deliver a look.