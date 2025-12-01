Another day, another lingerie look from Emily Ratajkowski. The model tends to make boudoir-inspired fashion work for any time and place, whether she’s donning a bra and shorts in the snow for an ad campaign or freeing the nip in a sheer T-shirt dress. Therefore, it’s no surprise that she celebrated her Thanksgiving weekend in lingerie, ’cause what would be more appropriate?

Over the weekend, EmRata staged her own boudoir photo shoot as part of her ongoing partnership with Lounge. While she didn’t pose for her usual ad campaigns, she still made her look stand out, donning sheer lingerie that would make anyone feel thankful.

EmRata’s Lace Thong & Bra

Taking to her Instagram story, EmRata showed off some lacy lingerie from Lounge, as part of their Black Friday sales. She donned the Adore Balcony Bra in a red hot hue, which is currently on sale for $49.50. The garment features floral lace embroidery, slightly sheer cups, and a small cutout with a dangling circle chain, adding an extra dose of sultriness.

She paired her bra with the matching Adore G-String, featuring more floral lace atop mesh fabric and straps connected with gold chains. The thong is currently on sale for $14.

EmRata’s Logo Undies

A week prior, EmRata showed off her choice of cozy loungewear on Instagram, which was also lingerie from Lounge — albeit a more casual variation. She donned a stretchy burgundy bralette (currently on sale for $31.50), featuring a classic triangle shape and a thick band with the brand’s signature logo.

She paired her bra with a much more risqué thong (currently on sale for $14), featuring a matching boxers-style logo band.

She emphasized the booty-forward look by pulling up her waistband and showing off her derriere to the cameras, proudly captioning her post, “my butt in @lounge_ !!”

EmRata’s Winter Lingerie

In one of her recent ad campaigns for Kurt Geiger, she made the argument for warming up in the winter with lingerie. She donned a white bra and knit booty shorts, topping it with a matching fur vest that was still left open.

The wintery vibes came through her accessories. She carried an oversized white fur clutch with a giant pearl strap, wore a matching pearl necklace, and completed her look with similarly fuzzy boots made for the snow.

Of course, the true star of the show was the handsome husky she posed with, because not even white-hot lingerie can outshine a sweet pup.