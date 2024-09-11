Emily Ratajkowski aced the US Open with her latest look. The model and actor stopped by the annual tennis championship in New York City on Sept. 8, where she watched Italy’s Jannik Sinner go head-to-head with Taylor Fritz for the Grand Slam title.

EmRata was in good company at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The likes of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Kendall Jenner, Lindsay Lohan, and Matthew McConaughey were also in attendance — and while the star-studded crowd was there to enjoy the tennis, heads soon turned to EmRata’s coordinated look.

EmRata’s Grey Co-Ord

Ratajkowski took a seat at the US Open in a grey co-ord ensemble from Kyle Jenner’s Khy clothing brand, consisting of a $95 sleek stretch knotted top and matching pair of low-rise pants, priced at $110.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships. Gotham/GC Images

Along with her Moët & Chandon champagne flute, EmRata accessorized the outfit with a simple, effortlessly chic pair of black sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber Is Also A Fan

This isn’t the first time one of Jenner’s celebrity pals has supported her venture into fashion. The Kardashians star’s bestie, Hailey Bieber, also posed in a Khy piece before giving birth to her and Justin Bieber’s baby, Jack Blues.

Jenner shared a photo of Hailey on her Instagram Story, showcasing the Rhode founder posing in a red-hot, sleeveless mini dress from her Khy collection.

“Does it get any cuter than this?” Jenner captioned her IG Story of Hailey’s look, which she accessorized with her go-to diamond-encrusted “B” necklace, ‘80s-inspired studs, and pointed-toe shoes.

Hailey Biever poses in a Khy red mini dress. Instagram/kyliejenner

Although stars like Jenner are known for their expensive taste, Hailey’s Khy gown is more affordable than fans might expect. The Sueded Stretch Knotted Mini Dress, as it is officially called, is priced at $112 on the Khy website. However, you’d better add to your basket fast, as sizes are currently limited.