No matter how much friends may desire and plan to experience life together, there are some things you have to go through solo. Pregnancy is one of them — or at least, it was. Besties Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner found a way to work around that, via fashion, of course.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared a selfie of the expectant mother on her IG stories. In it, Bieber donned a fiery red mini while clutching her growing baby bump. Jenner even captioned the pic, “Does it get any cuter than this???” It doesn’t, because Jenner wasn’t just hyping her pal’s pregnancy, she also showed off Bieber wearing a belly-hugging dress from her label Khy. That practically makes her Baby Bieber’s godparent.

Hailey’s Little Red Mini

As a model, Bieber’s maternity style has been just as chic as — if not chicer than — her usual immaculate looks. Since announcing her pregnancy, the mama-to-be has rocked quite the sartorial range, from edgy leather vests to lacy catsuits. Her latest is a red-hot mini dress that hugged all her curves.

The boat neck sleeveless dress, from Khy, featured a twisty sleeve on one side and bow detail on the other. It also featured a micro mini hemline in a cherry red hue. Bieber completed the look with her go-to diamond-encrusted “B” necklace, massive ’80s-style studs, and pointed-toe mules. She also managed to promote her own viral merchandise: Rhode’s $35 lip gloss phone case with a tube of lip product.

Instagram/kyliejenner

Meanwhile, her husband, Justin, also posted cute couple photos on his Instagram, including a few of them sharing a sweet kiss.

Her Dress Is Actually Really Budget-Friendly

While Bieber typically wears pricey designer goods, her Khy dress was much, much more affordable than her usual closet choices — for $78. Hurry, though, the dress has already sold out in several colorways including Bieber’s red and a vibrant orange.

Fortunately, there are still a few left in black, white, and pink, so grab yours, stat. Don’t worry, you don’t need a baby bump to rock this dress.