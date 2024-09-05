All the chicest girls love Jean Paul Gaultier — particularly his archival pieces. He skyrocketed to fashion infamy in the ’90s when he dressed Madonna in her notorious (signature) cone bras and un-dressed her in a fashion show where she completely freed the nip. Since then, he’s been a favorite of the most fashion-forward muses, the latest being Kylie Jenner, who officially became an endorser of the brand in the spring of 2023.

The king of trompe l’oeil, Gaultier’s vintage pieces are so rare and coveted that wardrobe connoisseurs (like the KarJenners) proudly collect multiple pieces in their vintage troves. Everyone from Kourtney to Kendall, for example, has worn some of Gaultier’s most famous prints out as well as to the most prestigious events. The latest celeb to rock the label was Emily Ratajkowski. And her take? Naturally, very risqué.

EmRata’s Dotted Work Of Art

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Ratajkowski wore a whimsical red number. It featured a slew of strategic artsy cut-outs that showed off parts of her shoulders, décolletage, and waist. It also featured a keyhole detail that held all the movable fabric panels in place. Crafted in mesh, the dress was covered in almost cartoonish-looking spots, for a Pop Art-esque polka dot pattern.

The Price Tag Is Eye-Watering

The rare piece, from the label’s Spring/Summer 1999 show, was sourced by Nunu Vintage — and not cheaply either. Per the reseller, the dress sold for $3,450. Keeping the focus on the ’90s-era find, she accessorized with nondescript black accessories including strappy heels and a shoulder bag.

Twinning With Kendall

If the dress looks familiar, that’s because a version of it has been worn by another supermodel: Kendall Jenner. In February of last year, the 818 Tequila founder wore almost the same dress — down to the cutouts, splices, and the body-hugging fit.

Instead of a loud polka dot print, however, Jenner’s was crafted in a print of the Grecian statue the Venus de Milo bust. (Yes, with her navel and breasts.) The dress is from the same year as Ratajkowski’s piece.

Kendall isn’t the only one from her family to rock the designer, but no one wore this style. Kourtney donned a similar Venus de Milo print but on a top, while Kylie went for a nipply trompe l’oeil bikini.

He’s a hit for a reason.