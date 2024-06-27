Emily Ratajkowski just wrapped a brief stint in Paris to attend a few fashion shows (including the latest Loewe menswear presentation). But now that she’s back home in NYC, the model has returned to her her regularly scheduled programming... which includes, naturally, a whole lot of walking around the city in cute outfits.

Ratajkowski hit the ground on Tuesday, June 26th while out and about on a typical Emrata street style outing. Dressed in a cropped white muscle shirt and a pair of off-white striped jeans, she wore a pair of low-top white Chuck Taylor All-Stars that made me nostalgic for a simpler time: 2008 to be specific.

That year, in fact, marked the 100th anniversary of the rubber soled shoe and celebrities like Gisele Bündchen, Rachel Bilson, Dwayne Wade and Zac Efron were all spotted wearing them. Converse even got its big screen moment on Kristen Stewart in the culture-defining blockbuster The Twilight Saga: New Moon (her character wore a black pair). So you can see why Ratajkowski’s shoe choice was giving me all the feels.

Emily’s Chuck Taylor Moment

It’s worth noting that Ratajkowski has access to so many designers and brands — she surely has a vast shoe collection at home. So it really speaks volumes, then, to see her rocking a pair of sneakers that cost a whopping $60 (and originally from the 20th-century). The style has remained largely unchanged since its initial inception. While the design hasn’t ever really evolved, it’s because they don’t need to: they’re timeless enough to always be in fashion.

Ratajkowski rocked her Converse with a camel colored shoulder bag, a pair of yellow rimmed sunglasses and her signature gold hoop earrings.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Just last month Ratajkowski was also seen in another casual street style ’fit wearing the same pair of white Chucks. This time, she paired them with a pair of baggy-fitting low-rise jeans and a black long-sleeved cropped sweatshirt. The model wore black sunglasses to go with her minimal look.

Converse happen to be super versatile, especially in white. They go with everything from denim to dresses and everything in between. The lightweight canvas style may no longer be considered a proper basketball shoe like it once was, but they’re still perfect for a cool warm weather vibe.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily’s Exact Pair

You won’t have to save up much considering Chuck Taylors’ reasonable price — and, better yet, one purchase will last you a long time. And personally, I always loved when my white Converse were a bit beaten up and worn in.