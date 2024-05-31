When Emily Ratajkowkski finds something that she loves, she sticks to it. Take, for instance, her cherry red sneakers. The model and author has been seen wearing the same Puma pair with everything from jeans and dresses to shorts and skirts. So when I noticed Ratajkowski’s light beige shacket (aka a hybrid between a shirt and a jacket) earlier this spring, I knew it was going to be her go-to hero piece of the season — and boy, was I right.

The My Body author has been spotted wearing the same sold-out piece on the streets of New York again and again, including on Friday as she took a casual stroll downtown.

Emily’s Laid-Back Look

Ratajkowski’s off-duty look included grey sweatpants cinched at the ankles, a sage green crop top, silver Reebok sneakers, and her off-white flannel-lined shacket.

She completed the cool-girl look with a pair of small silver hoop earrings, a nameplate necklace that reads “Sylvester,” and black sunglasses.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Baggy Days Ahead

Ratajkowkski has worn the shacket other times in New York, including in April when she was spotted layering her earth-toned piece with a black hoodie. The model paired the look with light green, loose-fitting trousers and black and white Puma sneakers.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A Monochromatic Moment

Also in April, Ratajkowski paired her shacket with a pair of ribbed ivory trousers, a white crop top, and her signature red kicks for a monochromatic take on the look.

She wore gold necklaces and earrings, a camel-colored shoulder bag, and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

I have a feeling this won’t be the last time we’ll be seeing EmRata’s infamous shacket.