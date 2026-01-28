Seasonal dressing is all fun and games — that is, until snow hits. While the winter months offer opportunities for festive holiday ‘fits and maximalist layering, inclement weather can hinder even the most snow-friendly style savants. But with New York City’s latest snowstorm, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski proved that nothing (not even 11 inches of snow) can put a damper on her winter wardrobe.

A little wind chill can’t come between EmRata and her OOTD. In fact, not even a blizzard could prevent her from showing off her snow day ‘fit. As New York City experienced a historic cold stretch and nearly a foot of snow on Jan. 25, Ratajkowski embraced the cold in a cute crop top.

EmRata’s Cropped Snow Day Look

While many New Yorkers hunkered down indoors as the storm swept across the city, Ratajkowski chose to embrace the winter wonderland. On Jan. 27, she shared a handful of snow day photos on Instagram, including some photos of her cropped take on a wintry ‘fit.

In the middle of the blizzard, the model posed for photos, wearing a black crewneck sweatshirt, cropped under her bust. She paired the top with low-waisted gray sweats and a fur trapper hat. As she walked through the city streets, she swapped out her moccasin slippers for snow boots. Plus, she added a black trench coat and cherry red scarf for extra warmth.

She’s A Real New Yorker

Ratajkowski may have grown up a California girl, but she’s since gained some credibility on the east coast. Not only is she down to brave the snow like a true New Yorker, but earlier this month, she channeled NYC’s own Ice Spice when she shared an Instagram Reel of her “shakin’ *ss in the deli.

In the Jan. 8 post, Ratajkowski once again dressed to spite the cold, wearing a semi-sheer black maxi skirt and open-back top. She finished off the ‘fit with a pair of metallic silver sneakers and a brown leather tote slung over her shoulder.

EmRata is a true New Yorker — even in the rain, sleet, or snow.