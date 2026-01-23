Sure, Bella Hadid is one of the world’s top supermodels and trendsetters. This past week, however, she’s been looking to someone else for fashion inspo: grandma.

Nanas have recently been heralded as style stars. Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, for instance, just tapped his grandmother Liline to be his namesake label’s first-ever brand ambassador. Meanwhile, gran-approved styles have also been trending. Between muted wallpaper florals, statement brooches, and granny panties, the industry has been mining the aesthetic.

Hadid channeled a similar grandmacore energy while out in New York on Thursday, Jan. 22, wearing a chic babushka.

Bella’s Capri Pants

Fresh off the heels of her new Ryan Murphy-directed FX series, The Beauty, Hadid was spotted in NYC filming a project that’s still under wraps. (Another acting gig, perhaps?) While whatever it is remains TBD, what is clear is that her character is hella stylish.

In a selection of understated neutrals, Hadid wore a long white button down over a jet-black top and paired those with inky capri pants, à la Carrie Bradshaw. The Ôrebella founder is one of the leading advocates of the capri renaissance, so this look tracks.

She threw on a muted, ballerina pink leather trench coat from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection for the slightest hint of color, and slipped on rounded ballet flats with a gathered detail.

Her Grandmacore Babushka

The most striking element of the look was Hadid’s babushka, the patterned cream scarf wrapped around her head and knotted under her chin.

Even the way her hair was styled, with part of her side-swept bangs intentionally untucked, paired with her rounded Celine sunglasses served “posh old lady” vibes.

Another Gran-Approved Headpiece

This wasn’t the only time this week Hadid leaned into gran-approved hair accessories. Over the weekend, for example, she traded the scarf for orange rollers. Whether that was the end-goal look or she was still waiting for the hair tool to work its curling magic, the mere act of going out in public with rollers in her hair (or using rollers in the first place, really) was so grandma-coded.

She paired the curlers with layers of color: a brown fur coat from Mango over a red varsity jacket, over a white cropped top. Finally, loose white jeans, hung low to reveal a sliver of midriff, and black Salomon x Carhartt X-WIP sneakers completed the look.

Three weeks into 2026 and Nana is already style icon of the year.