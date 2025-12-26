For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Christmas is no casual affair. Their annual holiday bash is nothing short of an A-list gala. And family traditions like their gingerbread house tend to make the news (this year, Kylie Jenner made her relationship with Timothée Chalamet holiday-official by adding his name to the decor). But the most extravagant aspect of a KarJenner Christmas is, of course, their festive ‘fits.

Christmas jammies just won’t do for reality TV royalty. A KarJenner holiday look is not so much comfy and cozy, as it is utterly glamorous. For Christmas 2025, Kylie, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian all turned fabulous designer looks, delivering a sleigh-full of spice to Instagram feeds everywhere.

Kendall’s Holiday Looks

The KarJenners opted for a more intimate Christmas celebration this year, hosted by Kendall at her Montecito ranch — but, that doesn’t mean they toned down their style. In fact, Kendall took the low-key gathering as a chance to hop around to even more holiday parties, sharing two stunning looks from the evening to her Instagram story.

For the family festivities, the model donned a snow-white vintage ensemble from Thierry Mugler, wearing a fur-lined blazer and mini skirt set from the label’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection. She added metallic gold heels and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker for an extra-glam finish.

For her second soirée, Kendall changed into head-to-toe Chanel. She wore a sequined, crimson gown with a plunging neckline from the label’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection, layered with an oversized, black fur coat.

She paired the look with toe-cap slingback heels, a silver quilted handbag, and snowflake-inspired statement earrings, all from Chanel.

Best-Dressed Guests

Of course, Kendall’s esteemed guests also dressed to the nines. Little sis Kylie dove into the archives, recreating a look from John Galliano's Fall/Winter 1995 ready-to-wear show for the party.

The sleeveless, black column dress gathered around her ankles, and featured white stripes running down the length. She paired the vintage piece with pointed-toe black pumps, and an ornate, bow-inspired hairdo. She kept the rest of the look minimal in contrast, foregoing jewelry in photos shared to her Instagram on Christmas Day.

“Vintage” could’ve been the theme of this KarJenner Christmas. Kim also opted for an archival look, sharing her 1986 Thierry Mugler ensemble to Instagram on Dec. 25. The metallic silver dress was lined with black fur along the train and strapless neckline, and in a V at her hips. She accessorized with diamond cuff bracelets and pear-shaped drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll be asking Santa for these looks in 2026.