EmRata Freed The Nip During A Braless Dog Walk

Throughout her career, Emily Ratajkowski has walked in her fair share of iconic runway shows for coveted couture brands such as Miu Miu, Versace, and Michael Kors. These days, though, it’s much easier to get a front row seat to her stylish walks. As a devoted dog mom, EmRata is always strutting her stuff through the streets of New York City with an adorable accessory that never fails to elevate her street style: her pup, Columbo.

While the 33-year-old has always been effortlessly cool, her recent dog-walking ‘fits prove she’s still ~that girl~. Back in June, the High Low With EmRata host wore a daring pair of boy shorts while out with her pooch. Then, on Aug. 12, Ratajkowski took her carefree errands-core aesthetic a step further with a braless free-the-nipple moment.

EmRata’s Braless ‘Fit

It truly is the dog days of summer in NYC. During a recent outing her beloved pet, EmRata braved the heat in a white tank top, grey fleece sweatshorts, and a pair of Oakley sneakers for a chic yet sensible monochromatic look. She sauntered around the streets without a bra, and without a care in the world. Who knew dog-walking could be so chic?

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Errands, But Make It Fashion

This wasn’t the first time EmRat has freed the nip while walking her pup. In fact, it wasn’t even the first time this week. On Aug. 11, the model made the New York City sidewalks her own personal runway yet again in a barely-there halter top that exposed her side boob, dark green cargo pants, and black Puma sneakers.

Despite the heat, Columbo looked content as he strolled alongside his stylish mama.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

If you couldn’t tell by her many braless outings, Ratajkowski isn’t afraid of what NYC locals may think of her dog-walking ‘fits. That’s probably why the My Body author was spotted reviving the cheugy flared yoga pants trend on July 18 while strolling around Manhattan with her pooch, because if her dog-walking style has taught us anything, it’s that comfort is king.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With Fashion Month quickly approaching, we can only hope to see Ratajkowski on the runway again. If not, you can always get your EmRata fill on the streets of New York.