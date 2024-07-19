A runway fixture since 2015, Emily Ratajkowski has walked the most high-profile designer shows. There’s one catwalk, however, that can rival her esteemed fashion week romps: her daily dog-walking route.

The My Body author perfected the art of turning the tedious chore into a buzzy style moment, saving some of her chicest (and most controversial) looks for the Dog Mom task. Thus far, she’s rocked saucy corpcore with a bra as a top, a red hot dress with risqué hip cut-outs, and, recently, underwear as pants.

Her latest pet-relieving ’fit was also controversial, albeit in a generational-divide kind of way. On Thursday, July 18, Ratajkowski donned yoga pants, the millennial “cheugy” staple.

Emily’s Yoga Pants ‘Fit

While millennials had many (questionable) sartorial faves in the early aughts, no item was more ubiquitous than flared yoga pants. You were especially fashion-forward if your butt was brandished with the word “JUICY” or “PINK” and bedazzled in rhinestones. Unfortunately, the spandex leggings have been dubbed “cheugy” along with side parts, UGGs, and other millennial favorites. Not anymore.

Ratajkowski gave major fashion flashbacks with her Y2K-inspired look to walk her German shepherd and husky mix, Colombo. Her Merlot red yoga pants were practically plucked out of a time capsule with the quintessential ruched waistband and flared hems.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Committing to the throwback, Ratajkowski paired the look with another piece inspired by the early ’00s: a collared halter top. A favorite silhouette back in the day, she donned one covered in pink stripes with criss-cross lacing in front. PSA: The Mango item is still available to shop for $49.99.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Other Celebs Co-Signed The Yoga Pant

In recent years, fashion has witnessed a revolving door of Y2K trends catapulted back into the zeitgeist. (Whale tails are a prime example.) While the yoga pant’s return is slower, its fanbase comprises only the chicest fashion girls.

Last September, Kylie Jenner rocked the item in a sleek, all-back number so unlike the chaotic stylings of yore. She made it utterly high-fashion with a fitted baby tee and a supersized Bottega Veneta Hop bag.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Months later, in December, Bella Hadid also took the look. She wore her black yoga pants with an athleisure twist: a matching spandex jacket and a stretchy headband. She even accessorized with a Von Dutch bowling bag, another noughties favorite.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sorry, Gen Zers, they’re poised for a comeback.