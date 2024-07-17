The New York summer heat is getting to everyone, Emily Ratajkowski included. The model has never been afraid to take on skin-baring looks, whether she’s sporting bras as a top or flaunting her underwear in sheer designer couture — but now, she’s even resorting to wearing undies for her morning runs.

On July 16, EmRata stepped out to walk her dog Columbo. As ever, Columbo expertly posed for the paparazzi, but the model’s casual morning look stole the show.

EmRata’s Dog-Walking Look

EmRata braved the New York heat win a cropped white tank top and a pair of Mango fitted printed shorts. The shorts were so short that they could easily be confused for underwear — and perfect for braving the city’s sweltering heat.

She completed the look with a semi-sheer striped button-up shirt, also from Mango.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on July 16, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

EmRata’s Lingerie Looks

While EmRata’s boy shorts technically weren’t underwear, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if she did decide to take a walk in straight-up undies, as she’s long had a penchant for revealing looks. Back in May, the star wore a sheer vintage Givenchy dress with a black bra and thong to a Met Gala afterparty.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen arriving at the Met Gala after party on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Just a couple days later, rather than wearing underwear as bottoms, EmRata used her bra as a top, and even managed to make the innerwear-as-outerwear trend seem business-friendly. She wore a white bra under an oversized black blazer, along with striped tan trousers from H&M’s Studio Resort collection.

Emily Ratajkowski is seen on May 08, 2024 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/GC Images/Getty Images

If you see anyone sporting a bra at your next corporate meeting, you can thank EmRata.