Some style stars occasionally flirt with the exposed-undies trend, rocking them at red carpet events or whenever the temperature is appropriate. But there are a handful are hardcore fans of the style who take their barely there ensembles to all sorts of climes. One such aficionado is Emily Ratajkowski, who has been rocking the undergarment-forward trend everywhere, including an utterly unexpected location: a wintry destination.

EmRata’s Bra-As-Top

While others bundle up the moment they feel a slight breeze, Ratajkowski is unfazed by the cold — even freezing temps. She proved just that last July when she starred in a campaign for Kurt Geiger set in snowy mountains. Clutching the accessory label’s wares, she wore not one, but three different pantless looks. She went the naked route once more on Friday, Oct. 31, for a new Kurt Geiger shoot — this time for the label’s Holiday 2025 campaign.

In one layout, photographed by Laura Coulson, Ratajkowski matched her idyllic backdrop and donned an all-white number. Her wardrobe choices, however, packed the heat in an otherwise chilly locale. Instead of wearing a top, she chose to go out in nothing but a bra. She paired the slinky item with high-waisted knitted shorts (which were so short, they were practically panties) and threw on a furry vest for good measure.

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Of course, her accouterments were the highlight of this look. Leaning into textures, she carried a furry Pimlico Bag ($368) with a strap of large pearls. She matched both textures with fuzzy boots and a similarly sized pearl necklace. Oh, and she posed beside a handsome pup, the ultimate arm candy.

Spicy & Fun Lingerie

For her second layout, Ratajkowski sprawled on a couch with a decked-out Christmas tree in the background. While it’s not uncommon to pose with the seasonal trees — many a Christmas card features one — the masses typically rock cozy flannel pajamas beside the greenery. Ratajkowski, however, chose lingerie.

She wore a fuchsia slip minidress with a teal lace trim on both the neckline and the hem. While her dress was spicy, she balanced it out by wearing the fluffiest eagle-inspired slippers ($98) and carrying a rainbow-hued Kensington Bag ($268).

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Shop Her Accessories

Cop Ratajkowski’s exact pieces below or shop the rest of the whimsical holiday collection, with prices ranging from $88 to $368.