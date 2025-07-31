The spectacle of going pantsless among Hollywood’s chicest has lost its shock factor. After all, it’s been nearly three years since Kendall Jenner’s O.G. no-pants look ignited the trend that’s invaded several spaces where pants weren’t previously optional, such as red carpets, the front rows of fashion week, and the prestigious Met Gala. That said, it would take a true fashion vanguard to make the discarded-bottoms style feel fresh again. Enter, Emily Ratajkowski.

On July 31, Ratajkowski starred in her latest campaign for Kurt Geiger, modeling pieces from the Fall/Winter 2025 collection, dropping in August. In it, she wore several pantsless numbers in the one place no one could’ve ever predicted: snowy mountains.

EmRata’s Wintry No-Pants Campaign

Photographed by Laura Coulson, the Too Much star posed atop a stretch of snow for the accessory brand she’s long worked for. Against her wintry alpine backdrop, her rainbow-hued outfits utterly popped.

In one picture, she sat on a striped folding chair more commonly seen at the beach. The model wore an ivory ribbed knit bodysuit — sans pants — with long sleeves and Henley-style buttons left unfastened for a cleavage-forward moment. She cinched the look with not one, but two belts, one in a loud leopard print and one with a gilded buckle.

Going full “mob wife,” she threw on a dark chocolate fur coat for a glam (and warm) addition.

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Her accessories, of course, took center stage. She clutched an oversized Kensington bag, one of the brand’s biggest sellers, with the iconic eagle head closure bedazzled in rhinestones. For extra sparkle, it featured a crystal-encrusted, rainbow-hued fringe.

Matching her OTT bag were her knee-high boots, which featured a leopard print base, and three tiers of glitzy, rhinestone-embellished rainbow fringe.

More Pantsless Looks, This Way

In another Ratajkowski stripped to a ribbed underwear set in a vivid magenta hue. The base outfit — if you can even call it that — included a knitted bra and high-waist panties. To combat the frigid temps, she added a metallic gold puffer vest and a two-toned orange-and-fuchsia beanie. This time, she carried Kurt Geiger’s oversized heart bag in metallic rainbow hues adorned with a handful of bag charm pouches. She completed the look with the brand’s Islington sneaker, reimagined in rainbow-flushed velvet.

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger

Elsewhere in the campaign, she wore another décolletage-revealing white bodysuit with a black shoulder bag and knee-high biker boots, for a cool girl vibe.

Courtesy of Kurt Geiger