With Memorial Day weekend around the corner (aka the official start of summer), I’m starting to recall how hot it can get in the literal melting pot that is New York City. I’m talking about those days when the wind from the subway is the closest thing you’ll get to a breeze. Of course, summer has its perks, but in terms of fashion, everyone knows fall reigns supreme.

Emily Ratajkowski — model, best-selling author, and the queen of NYC street style — gave a preview of what will be in her closet for fall ’24 when she stepped out on May 17. Though summer hasn’t yet arrived, her look made me want to press the fast forward button to fall.

Emily’s Earth-Toned Hues

Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a dark cherry leather Nour Hammour coat while on a stroll through the city. Her chocolate brown trousers were relaxed enough to make her look feel comfortable, but chic. The podcast host completed her look with black ballet slippers and a cropped T-shirt.

The autumnal color combo proved that burgundy and brown — arguably the two biggest colors of last fall — will still be going strong into 2024.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and black and brown sunglasses. I’m *immediately* adding this to my fall mood board.

A Look Back At Emily’s Iconic Fall Fits

In fall of 2023, Ratajkowski basically turned walks with her dog, Colombo, into her own personal fashion show. In one particularly stylish instance, she wore a shearling-lined olive coat by the brand Knwls, charcoal jeans, and Fendi animal print boots in the same colors as her dog’s fur.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In November 2023, Ratajkowski stepped out wearing another statement coat, this time a caramel shearling version with a furry black lining by Nour Hammour. Underneath, she wore a black turtleneck, perfect for keeping warm on those cooler autumnal days.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

If these cozy looks don’t have you dreaming of apple picking and cider doughnuts, I can’t help you.