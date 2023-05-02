Anyone that has followed Emily Ratajkowski’s style in recent years will know that she’s an ardent fan of the ubiquitous sheer dress trend, often taking it from the street to the red carpet. So, it came as no surprise, really, to see her sporting a saucy, see-through number while en route to one of the star-studded 2023 Met Gala after-parties.

Photogs caught the model wearing a black, gossamer-thin corset dress with a matching thong on display underneath. Adding to the drama of the diaphanous midi dress were extra-long strings of pearls (an ode to the Karl Lagerfeld and the theme of the night). Piling on the accessories, she also added beribboned chains and a belt featuring her moniker “EmRata.” The full look was giving Victorian-era boudoir.

Ratajkowski’s custom, post-Met look — which also included romantic, bow-embellished straps and fingerless opera gloves — is by British-Turkish designer Dilara Findikoglu. A rising star in the fashion industry right now, Findikoglu’s designs have been seen on a bevy of other it girls, ranging from Dua Lipa to Anya Taylor-Joy to Kylie Jenner. (Notably, Bella Hadid wore a racy custom Dilara Findikoglu ‘fit to a Met Gala after-party last May.)

The My Body author rounded out her ensemble with platform sandals from Jimmy Choo and a small, satin top-handle bag embellished with Swarovski crystals and feathers.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Pure glamour, through and through.