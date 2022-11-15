Emily Ratajkowski is fully embracing the omnipresent naked dress trend this season and I’m here for it. The multi-hyphenate influencer stepped out for Swarovski’s holiday party at The Mark Hotel on Monday night, where she showed off a slinky sheer black number.

For the festive occasion, Ratajkowski chose a very ‘90s-esque halter neck gown featuring a see-through design on top and a sultry open back. Accessorizing the show-stopping look — which subtly freed the nipple — she wore a sparkling diamond necklace and a single bangle on her left wrist. Meanwhile, a tiny, patent, top handle bag and strappy sandals seamlessly pulled the glamorous ensemble together.

For the curious — her dress was designed by sustainable brand Aya Muse, which has amassed quite a following since first launching in 2018. Beyond Ratajkowski, famous fans of the LA-based label include Sophie Turner, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid. Memorably, after announcing her pregnancy back in 2020, Ratajkowski debuted her baby bump in a form-fitting black dress from the brand, which boasted a bold torso cut-out. ‘Twas a maternity moment for the books.

Here, I’ve linked to the My Body writer’s exact dress, should you want to channel her saucy evening look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images