Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski Just Rocked Another Saucy Naked Dress
In EmRata we trust.
Emily Ratajkowski is fully embracing the omnipresent naked dress trend this season and I’m here for it. The multi-hyphenate influencer stepped out for Swarovski’s holiday party at The Mark Hotel on Monday night, where she showed off a slinky sheer black number.
For the festive occasion, Ratajkowski chose a very ‘90s-esque halter neck gown featuring a see-through design on top and a sultry open back. Accessorizing the show-stopping look — which subtly freed the nipple — she wore a sparkling diamond necklace and a single bangle on her left wrist. Meanwhile, a tiny, patent, top handle bag and strappy sandals seamlessly pulled the glamorous ensemble together.
For the curious — her dress was designed by sustainable brand Aya Muse, which has amassed quite a following since first launching in 2018. Beyond Ratajkowski, famous fans of the LA-based label include Sophie Turner, Dua Lipa, and Bella Hadid. Memorably, after announcing her pregnancy back in 2020, Ratajkowski debuted her baby bump in a form-fitting black dress from the brand, which boasted a bold torso cut-out. ‘Twas a maternity moment for the books.
Here, I’ve linked to the My Body writer’s exact dress, should you want to channel her saucy evening look.