If you’ve checked your phone in the past 24 hours, I can guarantee you’ve already seen lots of celebrity skin, courtesy of the 2024 Met Gala. At last night’s “Garden of Time”-inspired red carpet, Emily Ratajkowski, for example, debuted a look made up of delicate sparkling webs. Forgoing underwear altogether, she claimed the (unofficial) title of “Nakedest Person on the Red Carpet.”

She claimed the same title at the event’s after-party, where she went for an equally-revealing look — but in a totally different way. After eschewing underpinnings at the event proper, she made lingerie the focal point of her after-party ensemble.

Emily’s Lingerie-Centric Look

Post-bash, the supermodel co-hosted an after-party that drew a high-profile crowd — Kendall Jenner and Lana Del Rey among them. Naturally, Ratajkowski’s was befitting of the occasion. She wore a barely-there mini dress from Givenchy’s archives.

Designed by the late Alexander McQueen, the vintage garment featured fringe beading in shades of blue at the neck and the asymmetrical hem.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Her ensemble channeled the night skies with a few embroidered stars. Save for scant beadwork, the piece was extremely translucent — fully baring her black bra and thong.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She further merchandised her look with wraparound heels by Rene Caovilla (an inky version of her silver Met Gala footwear). Her choice of handbag also leaned into the celestial theme, with a smattering of starry embellishments.

Emily’s Sparkling Met Gala Look

Believe it or not, her after-party look wasn’t her most daring ’fit of the night. At the Met Gala proper, she ascended the famed steps in another beaded number. Dipping into the Versace Haute Couture archives, Ratajkowski chose a dazzling see-through look from the label’s Fall/Winter 2001 runway.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

These looks are proof: the biggest fashion risks net the biggest payoffs.