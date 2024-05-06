Met Gala
Emily Ratajkowski Rocked A Sparkling Naked Dress At The 2024 Met Gala
Just... wow.
by Alyssa Lapid
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Though the Met Gala isn’t actually an award show, Emily Ratajkowski left the event with several new titles. She was both the Nakedest Person On The Red Carpet and the Most Stylish — two incredibly impressive feats.
The model wore a glittering naked dress that made her look like a fairy princess come to life. The floor-length number was covered in intricate beadwork and a floral-inspired print.
More to come...