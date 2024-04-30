History will remember this era of fashion as the great undressing. Red carpets, runways, and fashion week front rows are all getting the naked treatment. No pants, no bras, no fabric opacity — you name the sheer style, fashion has embraced it.

In contrast, the Met Gala — AKA fashion’s biggest night — has been notably behind the times on the skin-flaunting front. Yearly themes result in flamboyant, campy ensembles, sure — but rarely ever see-through ones. Even the most famously risqué dressers tiptoe around nakedness at the Met, keeping their looks uncharacteristically conservative.

Fortunately, certain style mavericks have pushed the boundaries of fashion — all the way back to the gala’s early days — and (un)dressed to their heart’s desire. Back in 1974, for example, Cher boldly went sheer for the Met Gala. Her Bob Mackie jumpsuit was so disruptive, it became one of the event’s most memorable looks.

Fast forward to this decade and sartorial risk-takers like Rihanna and Zoë Kravitz often follow in Cher’s footsteps, chicly baring skin in their designer ensembles. Most recently, it’s Kendall Jenner who’s anointed the event with her risqué torch. Thus far, she’s worn several nipply ensembles at the Met Gala proper and its famed afterparty, as well.

Ahead, these and more of the nippliest looks ever to hit the Met Gala steps — and with the rate celebs are undressing, there’s bound to be more very soon.

Cher’s Feather-Trimmed Number

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

The pioneer of nakedness at the Met Gala, Cher wore a sparkly Bob Mackie number in 1974 with feather trim on the arms and hem. 50 years later, the see-through look remains one of the most iconic in Met Gala history and has been referenced time and again by everyone from Kim Kardashian to Ice Spice.

Kendall Jenner’s Sheer Crop

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

By my tally, Kendall Jenner is the reigning queen of freeing the nipple, harkening to the look more times than even the most seasoned fashion journalist could keep track of. But it wasn’t until the 2022 Met Gala that the supermodel took her go-to style to the famed museum steps. The resulting look — an embroidered mesh crop with a massive ruffled skirt from Prada — was well worth the wait.

Kendall Jenner’s Sequin Bodysuit

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner’s see-through sensibilities carried over the following year. After stunning in a glitzy no-pants number for the 2023 Met Gala proper, she discarded a different item at the after-party: her bra. In keeping with the year’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme, she wore a pearl-detailed bodysuit by Nensi Dojaka.

Inspired by Lagerfeld’s handiwork at Chanel’s Spring 1994 collection, the onesie was covered in transparent gray sequins. The look’s most striking detail, however was the statement thong she wore over top (photos here).

Cara Delevingne’s Gilded Pasties

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Walking up the Met steps is a grand entrance in itself, but in 2022, Cara Delevingne managed to up the ante. She arrived in a red satin Dior Haute Couture pantsuit, with matching platform heels and a cane. Leaning into the “gilded glamour” dress code, she quickly removed the jacket to reveal her painted torso, ornamented with gold body jewelry and matching nipple covers.

Harry Styles’ Ruffled Top

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It quite simply wouldn’t be a nippliest Met Gala moments without mention of Harry Styles’ 2019 Met Gala look. As one of the co-hosts, he utterly nailed the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” in a sheer, Victorian-inspired top and high, high waist trousers that went up to his chest — both from Gucci.

Zoë Kravitz’s Lace Confection

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The soiree’s 2017 theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination,” may have been conservative by definition, but that didn’t stop Zoë Kravitz from her risqué look. Her lace YSL number — with its asymmetrical shoulder, hip-grazing slit, and tie-up sides — fully cemented her as a fashion icon.

Rachel Brosnahan’s Bedazzled Nips

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2023 Met Gala, Rachel Brosnahan went opposite the bare nip route and, instead, went yassified. Her breasts were covered in an explosion of black crystal embroidery, while the rest of her torso was left bare under a sheer mesh top.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Cut-Out Gown

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

At 2019’s camp-themed Met Gala, Emily Ratajkowski harkened to one of the campiest icons on the planet: Cher. In the ’70s, the singer’s signature look was a sheer, bedazzled criss-cross halter crop top and matching deep-V pants.

Ratajkowski’s Met Gala look incorporated all those elements (and an extra dose of skin-baring spice). Even her winged headdress was an exaggerated nod to the singer’s similar styles.

Emily Ratajkowski’s See-Through LBD

Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

After showing out in a Chanel gown inspired by their famous quilted leather, Ratajkowski stayed true to 2023’s Karl Lagerfeld theme at the after-party. She looped strands of pearls around her neck, wrists, and waist — a perfect compliment to her transparent bustier dress.

Rihanna’s Sheer Off-Shoulder Top

Dave Kotinsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna’s yellow fur-trimmed Guo Pei dress at the 2015 soirée is easily one of the most iconic in the event’s 76-year history. While her after-party look was a lot less dramatic, it was much, much more risqué.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A nod to her earlier fur motif, the singer wore a sheer black top lined with modest fur. She paired it with silk pants, a choker, and platform sandals.

Olivia Wilde’s Silver Mesh

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

At the 2023 post-gala bash, Olivia Wilde joined Jenner in a thong-flaunting look. Hers, however, involved a see-through net made of shining silver. The loose-knit weave exposed everything underneath, including her contrasting black undies.