It’s official: New York Fashion Week has kicked off for the Fall 2024 season. And while a majority of the shows are all about looking forward (they’re literally held a season in advance), PUMA mounted a collection that was all about looking back — to 1999, specifically.

On Feb. 8, the brand hosted the “Amazing Mostro Show,” which revived the Mostro low-top sneaker from the archives. The event was full of theatrics, from the carnival-inspired set design to the Formula 1 inspiration.

While most eyes were fixed on the riveting catwalk — which was packed with padded neoprene, bodysuits, and bedazzled motorcycle helmets — one particular front-row attendee had my attention: Emily Ratajkowski.

Emily’s Sporty NYFW ’Fit

To attend the runway show, Ratajkowski made a play on the brand’s sporty aesthetic. She wore a black jacket with a subtly structured build, similar to a blazer.

Because of the zip-up front, it was starkly reminiscent of the stretchy athletic versions often seen at your local Equinox — but with a posh twist. Daringly, she left most of her jacket unzipped, which provided a deep plunging neckline.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The My Body author also harkened to another gym staple: cycling shorts. Ratajkowski’s bottoms weren’t made of stretchy fabric, but they were just as short — if not shorter — than the barest of workout styles.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Noteworthy: Her $100 Sneakers

Her choice of footwear, too, stayed true to the event’s sporty theme. Ratajkowski wore suede sneakers in a bold cherry red hue, which added much-needed dimension to her all-black ’fit. Of course, the sneakers were from PUMA and are shoppable now for $100.

An Athleisure Girlie Through & Through

In 2023, while everyone else was rocking Adidas Sambas, Ratajkowski stayed loyal to her PUMA Speedcats. She’s been wearing the same style for months now in various colorways, including a similar red iteration.

Back in December, Ratajkowski wore the same fiery sneakers two days in a row. She styled one ’fit with a rosey puffer and loose, black-wash denim.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the day prior, Ratajkowski paired her cherry sneakers with a leather jacket and navy track pants.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This black leather style is also a star in her closet. Here, she wore them with a pleated skirt and bra top.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Give this woman a brand deal.