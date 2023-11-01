EmRata Wore A Bra As A Shirt & Served Major Underboob

Following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Florence Pugh, Camila Cabello, and Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski became the latest big name to hop on the bra-top trend while stepping out in New York City on Oct. 27 — serving casual office chic and some major underboob in the process.

EmRata’s Smart-Casual Look

Ratajkowski nailed the smart-casual aesthetic in a grey bra top and matching knee-length skirt from Sandy Liang’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

Olivia Rodrigo fans might recognize the Liang combo from her appearance at the 2023 VMAs, where she opted for a red iteration of EmRata’s latest look.

Ratajkowski’s baggy leather bomber completed her casual take on professional attire. Which, although très chic, perhaps isn’t quite office-appropriate. Just ask BDG editor EJ Briones.

“This take on the professional skirt suit is bound to get calls from HR. Emily balances out the overt sexiness by pairing it with a leather bomber for added toughness. But if you really want to wear this to the office, I suggest pairing the look with a white button-down.” — EJ Briones, Executive Editor at BDG.

She Proved The Wrong Shoe Theory

One might expect EmRata’s suit-style set to be worn with loafers. However, adhering to the viral “wrong shoe theory” favored by Kendall Jenner, she opted for a black and beige pair of Puma Palermos.

For those unfamiliar with the fashion philosophy, allow us to fill you in: The “wrong shoe theory” claims that by intentionally selecting footwear that contradicts an overall look, an outfit will look more “personal, interesting, and styled,” according to TikToker and wardrobe stylist Allison Bornstein.

The It Girl Bag Of 2023

EmRata complimented her black leather bomber with the It Girl bag of 2023: the Miu Miu Wander Bag (priced at $2,850).

The must-have accessory has become a celebrity fashion staple as of late, having been clutched by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber (photos here), Natasha Lyonne, Yasmin Finney, and Alexa Chung.