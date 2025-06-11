EmRata Wore See-Through Tops & Flirty Minis For Her New Collection

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the coolest girls around. Whether she’s celebrating her birthday on the beach with a cheeky thong-themed cake, starring in Lena Dunham’s newest project, or going full cowboycore for a Beyoncé show, she’s always en vogue. And now, she’s giving us all the chance to step into her style.

We can’t all just be Emrata (a tragedy, I know), but at least now we can dress like her. Ratajkowski released a collection with NA-KD that’s perfect for summer, and modeled some of her fave pieces.

EmRata’s Cool Crochet Collection

If anyone can take lace, crochet, and knits from your grandma’s closet and turn them into sexy additions to your hot girl summer wardrobe, it’s EmRata. Her NA-KD collection features plenty of suggestive, semi-see through pieces, like this lacy, beige, off-the-shoulder mini dress — and, it’s only $79.95.

Ratajkowski continued the grandma-core trend, wearing this open-back crochet top ($49.95) with a pair of tiny white balloon shorts ($39.95). Festival fit inspo, anyone?

Ratajowski also modeled more modest options, like this mid-thigh length, raspberry red, knit dress with adorable flower details ($55.95).

Ruffles and Ruching

Ratajkowski’s collection featured more fun, feminine details, including big, flouncy ruffles. The model looked ready for a tea party in a bright red ruffled minidress ($89.95), paired with matching satin lace-up kitten heels ($79.95) and a giant flower choker necklace — and for those of us that prefer a more brooding wardrobe, both pieces are also available in black.

The model also showed off a flirty two-piece ruched set, made up of a high-neck peplum top ($49.95) and a tie-waist maxi skirt ($59.95) in a trendy butter yellow (once again, also available in black).

On the topic of ruching, Ratajkowski also modeled this brown jersey maxi dress ($89.95).

The dress featured a criss-cross open back, a flowing skirt, and ruching around the waist — perfect for a big vacation dinner with the girls.