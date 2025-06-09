Astrology girls know that no sign is more chaotically fun than a Gemini. Emily Ratajkowski, a loud and proud Gem, proved the stereotype true when she rang in her birthday on Saturday, June 7, and brought cheeky energy to the bash. Literally. The model threw a “cake”-themed party, where twerking was encouraged and eating out of a thong-clad booty cake was a must (but more on that later). It wasn’t just the theme that was NSFW, however. Her ’fit was, too.

EmRata’s Sheer Maximalist Catsuit

To celebrate her star-studded 34th birthday, which was attended by the likes of Irina Shayk and Ziwe, the My Body author wore a look that fully embodied a Gemini’s multi-faceted energy. Her jumpsuit — already a hybrid piece — featured at least five prints. Brown and yellow stripes lined the criss-cross halter neckline, while around the midriff, a swirlier Oreo-colored pattern emerged. Though the top was already somewhat sheer, she upped the spicy ante by going braless and rocking a top with a long slit down the midriff for a peekaboo moment.

The bottom half of the onesie, meanwhile, was designed to resemble culottes. It featured dark brown suede panels, orange strips around her thighs, and light burgundy lace.

To add to the outfit’s chaotic vibe, she accessorized the look with statement jewelry, particularly chandelier earrings. The elaborate dangling styles once dominated the early aughts and accompanied every millennial’s going-out looks. With one outing, Ratajkowski gave those who grew up in the 2000s permission to reclaim the wardrobes of their youth — culottes, halter tops, and chandelier-style ear candy included.

Her Cheeky B-Day Accessory

One accessory, however, took the cake. Or rather, was the cake.

The baked dessert often comes in circles or squares, with only the number of candles or inscription changing. Her cake, however, was given a very on-brand, NSFW makeover. Served on a large platter, it was shaped in a woman’s thong bikini-clad behind, perhaps a nod to her swimsuit brand, Inamorata, and her love for the stringy bikini.

A bold cake might be the new celebrity norm. After all, who could forget Sabrina Carpenter’s 25th birthday, when she made headlines for her silly Leonardo DiCaprio meme cake.