Retro rosettes, the Fendi Baguette, and sheer dresses are just some of the countless trends Carrie Bradshaw popularized over the course of SATC’s 94 episodes. So whenever I see Carrie-inspired ‘fits in the wild, I can’t help but wonder (sorry, not sorry): did they intentionally pay homage to the fictional columnist?

One such moment happened recently, in fact. On Thursday, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in New York in a dress that looks to have been plucked right from Carrie’s famous walk-in closet. I’m talking about the iconic newspaper print dress by Dior.

Carrie wore the number to crash Natasha’s lunch in order to demand forgiveness for her affair with Mr. Big. The gown was a classic, slip dress style with spaghetti straps and cowl neckline. Ratajkowski’s version, however, was a spicy halter number with a high, mock neck and a completely open back.

The model’s dress featured a similar black-and-white print and the same asymmetrical hemline that made Carrie’s look pop. Designed by Miaou, this particular dress (shop it here) has also been worn by Rosalía, who posted a photo wearing it just last week.

Ratajkowski merchandised the statement piece with a black handbag, caramel knee-high boots, square-frame sunnies, and chunky gold hoops.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Here’s the original dress, which Carrie wore on two occasions: once in Season 3 and again in the film sequel. In this scene, she styled it with a glitzy, beads-and-fringe purse and black, mesh, peep-toe pumps.

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s not the first time the My Body author paid homage to the legendary newspaper dress. Just last September, she wore a mini bodycon style to attend a Bloomingdale's event in New York.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Carrie’s influence is strong.