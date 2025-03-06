Emily Ratajkowski is having a blast in Rio de Janeiro celebrating Carnaval do Brasil 2025, the annual weeklong street fête that tourists from all over the world flock to. Naturally, she packed some sartorial hits appropriate for the celebration. Earlier this week, the My Body author shared photos of herself lounging shoreside at the beach, wearing an itty-bitty bikini in a rainbow of neon hues.

Then on Wednesday, March 5, she shared more looks from her trip to the Brazilian carnival and one, in particular, served major Grecian goddess vibes. Not to mention, it’s in the running for her spiciest outfit of all time.

EmRata’s Metallic Green Co-Ords

Though the rest of her Rio wardrobe was a string of bikinis, she changed into something less swim-friendly for a night out. On top, she wore a metallic mesh bra with metallic gold laces. It was laced up along the center, flaunting décolletage, and featured a halter neck. But, believe it or not, that wasn’t the spiciest part of her look.

Her skirt — if you can call it that — was the flimsiest piece of fabric. The quasi-coverup was crafted in the same metallic green material and featured a drastic asymmetrical high-low hemline (from itty-bitty mini to a drop of fabric that hit slightly below the knee). It was barely sewn together, too. The only detail connecting the skirt was a piece of skinny gold hardware.

To up the spicy ante, Ratajkowski slung her bottoms so, so low on her hips, her pelvic bone cleavage (aka “pelvage”) was on full display. Apart from her coverup, no signs of bikini bottoms were present — a truly risqué choice.

Her Statement Accessories

She kept the gilded motif going with her choice of accessories. The supermodel wore gladiator heels laced up all the way to her thighs.

The real standouts of her look were her earrings, which were so huge, they glided way past her collarbone. The gold shoulder danglers featured a line of ginormous crystals and an even bigger statement flower. For a beachy, mermaidcore nod, the petals were made out of gold-painted shells with another crystal in the center.

She Wore A Brazil-Inspired Bikini, Too

Further proof she loved her time in Brazil can be found in a separate ’fit. She posted a close-up of a red triangle bikini with three silver charms along the center: a football, a coconut tree, and Christ the Redeemer, aka Rio’s most iconic monument.

Instagram/emrata

Serves all around.