Fashion is truly cyclical. After a brief Y2K renaissance, a new era of bygone fashion trends is returning. Behold, the revival of the 2010s. Thus far, fashion’s A-listers have been resurrecting formerly deemed “cheugy” trends. Sydney Sweeney embraced peplums on red carpets, Heidi Klum flaunted toes in peep-toe pumps, and Rihanna all but settled the skinny jeans versus loose denims debate. However, no one’s been harder at work rebranding passé trends from the decade than Emily Ratajkowski.

The Inamorata founder has been singlehandedly resuscitating trends that have long been relegated to fashion memory, like yoga pants and high-low dresses. Among the controversial trends from that era was one that was both fun and an eyesore: neon. Since she’s never met a cheugy trend she didn’t like, she brought back the look on a recent trip to Brazil.

EmRata’s Neon Bikini

On Tuesday, March 4, the My Body author shared photos from a Brazilian beach. Lounging on the sand with a drink in her hand, Ratajkowski wore the most visually arresting ensemble.

Ratajkowski is a big advocate of teeny swimsuits, selling the ittiest-bittiest thongs via her swim brand, Inamorata. Naturally, she embraced the bare aesthetic recently in a triangle bra and cheeky thong bottoms. While she loves a loud pattern, this recent look was a few decibels higher. The print was an abstract collage of blinding neon hues: pinks, greens, oranges, and purples.

Instagram/emrata

The thong also featured a similar neon rainbow, as if it was colored in by highlighter pens.

Upping the maximalist ante, she accessorized with a bucket hat bearing another colorful pattern. With a red base, it featured multiple creatures (a mix of crustaceans, reptiles, and more) in different hues; not quite neon, but still a mishmash of shades.

She Loves A Maximalist Suit In Rio

This isn’t her first time in Rio this year. Back in January, she spent a few days in the Brazilian city embracing a similarly loud aesthetic (read: prints galore). On that trip, she wore florals, a set inspired by the country’s flag, and a playful cherry print.

So good.