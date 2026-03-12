It’s nowhere near autumn, but Emily Ratajkowski is already serving back-to-school vibes in her newest photo shoot.

The longtime Tory Burch endorser has been a fixture on the label’s New York Fashion Week runways and in its ads. After walking the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 show last September, she fronted the corresponding eyewear campaign, which just dropped on Wednesday, March 11. Spotlighting the new Kira line, marked by oversized frames and chevron-textured temples, Ratajkowski modeled a slew of looks with matching eyewear options that gave major academic vibes.

EmRata’s Pleated Skirt & Opticals

The fashion industry has been heavily leaning into academia-core since 2024, giving the schoolgirl look a more grown-up update. Ratajkowski’s ensemble was a prime example of the aesthetic done right.

In one of the layouts, the My Body author wore a teal ribbed tank with slinky straps and a smattering of dainty ribbons, giving it a coquettecore flair. What gave it the schoolgirl treatment was her pleated knee-length skirt that swooshed with every step. The cream A-line piece also featured extra-long and thick belt loops that framed her black embellished belt perfectly.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Her outfit’s pièce de résistance was her choice of opticals. She wore the Kira Cat Eye Eyeglasses ($210) with a transparent sage trim that perfectly echoed the greens in her top.

Seeing Double

Her second look was a variation of the same ‘fit. She wore the same skirt and layered necklaces, and played with everything else. Her top, for example, was a similar ribbed knit top in oat, albeit with thicker, contrasting cream straps. This was tucked into the same skirt and paired with the same layers of necklaces as the previous attire.

Where the look differed was in the accessories, including the massive statement earrings, the Romy Bucket Bag, and Kira Round Sunglasses ($235), which featured a noir frame and reddish-tinted lenses.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

If the outfit feels familiar, that’s because Ratajkowski previously wore it on the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway during NYFW.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Light academia is so back.