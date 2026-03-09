As Miranda Priestly famously declared in The Devil Wears Prada, florals for spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking. Certain trends, however, become mainstays for a reason. Now that the sun is setting around 7 p.m., it’s time to bury the drab neutrals of winter in the back of your closet and break out your pastels.

This year, florals have gained a surprising endorsement from a style savant: Emily Ratajkowski. The supermodel typically favors the grunge aesthetic, wearing sporty crop tops and baggy pants, no matter the season. But in a new rom-com-coded ad campaign for KIKO Milano’s new Love Fusion foundation, she channeled 13 Going On 30’s Jenna Rink and gave the girl-next-door aesthetic a go.

EmRata’s Floral Mini

Ratajkowksi starred in KIKO Milano’s March 9 ad, which played on the latest launch being a meet-cute between skin care and makeup. Fittingly, the ad took inspo from early-2000s romantic comedy trailers, nailing every trope, including Ratajkowski’s ‘fits. Of course, it’s a genre that EmRata already has some experience with, considering her supporting role in Too Much, the rom-com TV show by Lena Dunham. For this campaign, however, EmRata was dressed to take on the main character role.

In the video, Ratajkowski channeled the leading ladies of the early-aughts, sporting peppy floral prints and bright pastels. In one scene, EmRata paired a multicolored floral minidress, which was trimmed with delicate white lace, with a baby pink button-down cardigan on top.

KIKO Milano KIKO Milano 1 / 2

Her Girl-Next-Door Cardigan

As the ad continued, EmRata kept channeling the early 2000s in another pastel-hued look. Her ‘fit — which included a pale pink satin pencil skirt and butter yellow cardigan — was a picture-perfect reference to the era’s go-to office wear, while still incorporating 2026’s trendiest color.

Ever since the summer of 2025, the refreshing yellow shade has been taking over. This spring, it’s back and better than ever, thanks to style stars like Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, and now, Ratajkowski. Her fitted butter yellow sweater struck the ideal balance between polished and casual, perfect for a rom-com heroine.

KIKO Milano KIKO Milano 1 / 2

Rom-coms are so back — and here’s hoping this aesthetic is here to say.