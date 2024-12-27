To paraphrase Charli XCX, Emily Ratajkowski is a 365 spicy dresser — the holidays included. On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the My Body author shared a photo dump on main of her recent shenanigans, with the caption, “The rest of december! feliz navidad my friends.”

In between snaps of her making snow angels with her son, Sly, and showcasing her holiday-themed decorated cookies, Ratajkowski revealed a couple of her Christmas ‘fits. As expected from the woman who can turn even the simplest dog walk into a catwalk, her looks were absolute knockouts. One of them, in fact, was a plunging little black dress that fit squarely into her usual spicy style sensibilities.

Emily’s Little Black Dress

Ratajkowski is drawn to cleavage-baring numbers like moths to a flame — a quick scroll through her past looks could easily confirm that fact. Sticking to her tried and tested outfit formula, she didn’t change up her sartorial MO this Christmas.

Instead of experimenting, she wore a classic: an LBD. The sleeveless number featured thick straps that spanned the entire length of each shoulder. Though it’s not new for the supermodel, nothing about the look was drab. Apart from it being fitted around the waist, it also displayed a majorly low neckline.

Her Early ’00s Add-Ons

Though she kept the majority of her look minimalist, her accessories tell a whole different tale. She wore several pieces of gold jewelry including a chain bracelet and a ring. One of the bigger surprises, however, was her statement earrings.

Instagram/emrata

While the plunging detail was a head-turner, her choice of eartoppers brought back some nostalgic memories. Back in the early 2000s, fashion girls loved to make statements with lengthy dangling earrings that drooped down one’s neck. She channeled the same styling technique with pieces that were also mismatched. One of them was crafted in a stack of gemstones like a bejeweled totem pole, while the other featured similar stones but with a fringe detail.

It wasn’t her only Y2K-era accessory in the photo dump. Also over the weekend, Ratajkowski posted a photo of herself wearing an all-black turtleneck piece with long sleeves. She accessorized nostalgically again. Unlike the other vertically stacked pair, Ratajkowski opted for a chandelier iteration of black gems and beading.

Instagram/emrata

So good.