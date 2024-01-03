Every year, like clockwork, I spend the morning hours of January with an extra-large cup of coffee in hand, TUMS at the ready, and Instagram open to see how my favorite fashion it girls rang in the new year. And 2024 was no different.

While scrolling my New Year’s Day timeline, I noticed a surprising theme among the OOTNs: they were largely devoid of sparkle. Beyoncé, for example, said goodbye to 2023 in a sequin-free plaid co-ord set; Dua Lipa went the glamorous route in a simple, black halter gown; And Emily Ratajkowski, too, was noticeably lacking sartorial glimmer.

What Ratajkowski missed in shimmer, however, she made up for in chicness. She posed in a posh slip dress that felt just as festive as her more glitzy NYE ensembles.

EmRata’s See-Through Slip Dress

While celebs like Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Thee Stallion spent their NYE bundled up in New York City, Ratajkowski was on a tropical vacation in the Grand Cayman Islands. Joined by fellow model Adwoa Aboah, she rang in 2024 in a variety of summery separates.

The most en vogue of the assortment was easily her lace-embellished, ivory slip dress — which, thanks to its translucent fabric, also happened to be the most risqué of the bunch. Ratajkowski daringly wore a black thong, which shone clearly through the maxi’s lightweight fabric.

Posing with a glass of wine as the last hours of 2023 dwindled away, Ratajkowski accessorized with chunky gold jewelry.

Another Vacation Look

That wasn’t the only saucy look included in her NYE photo dump. The model also gave followers a glimpse of another lacy number — this time, a plunging leopard-print mini dress.

If her resolution was to slay, she accomplished it fully.