By now, New Year’s Eve traditions are routine: a kiss at midnight, a ball drop, and a mightily optimistic set of resolutions. The night’s dress code is also set in stone and is as follows: wear the glitziest item in your closet and pair it with a heafty serving of main character syndrome. Essentially, Beyoncécore.

And while NYE should be Beyoncé’s sartorial Super Bowl, the “Diva” singer chose, instead, to veer from her usual glimmering panache. To ring in 2024, she selected a look that’s less “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” and more “CHURCH GIRL.”

Beyoncé’s Posh Plaid Co-Ords

Though her wardrobe is home to some of the glitziest ensembles in entertainment (she’s worn over 100 of them on her Renaissance World Tour), Beyoncé celebrated ’24 in posh tweed, instead of sequins.

Designed by Thom Browne, Beyoncé wore a matching set that felt utterly professional. Her version of preppy style consisted of a gray checked blazer and a matching micro mini skirt. Combined with her new “chantilly” blonde ’do, the look felt mildly Clueless-coded.

Her Sheer Bustier Top

Regardless of her outfit’s lack of metallic luster, Beyoncé has an attention-grabbing aura that’s undeniable. She leaned into her signature daring essence, completing the outfit with a white bustier — an item more apt for the boudoir. It took the traditional workwear look into NSFW territory.

She went the coordinated route, matching her bustier with all-white accessories. Sunglasses? Check. Pumps? Check. Top-handle bag? Also, check. The only non-white details she tacked on were silver earrings and cherry red nails.

Instagram/beyonce

An unexpected slay, but a slay nonetheless.