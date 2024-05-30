As seasons change, so does your wardrobes. For many, this is practically permission — nay, an invitation — to shop. Even closet favorites tend to be packed away until they’re weather-appropriate again. Emily Ratajkowski, however, knows that a high-quality accessory transcends temps. Her year-round accessory of choice? Cherry red sneakers.

As an athleisure girlie, the My Body author has an enviable collection of kicks. But time and again, she’s proven that a crimson pair can add zest to any look — whether it’s an all-black number in mid-winter or a light-and-airy dress for a summertime frolic.

Her favorite sneakers made yet another appearance just this week. While in New York on Wednesday, May 29, Ratajkowski styled her favorite shoe with the summer’s quintessential little white dress.

Emily’s Crochet Slip Dress

Ratajkowski spent time in Monaco last weekend for the Formula One Grand Prix, where she got in lots of beach time and several NSFW bikinis. Despite returning to the city days later, she was clearly still in a summer state of mind. She was photographed rocking the LBD’s warm weather cousin, the LWD.

Her take was an airy number with a patchwork of crochet patterns along the torso. It also featured a deep, plunging neckline and a handkerchief hem — a Y2K-favorite silhouette. The Mango creation is $200 and shoppable now.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She further merchandised the look with layers of gold jewelry, including necklaces, bracelets, and hoop earrings.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Fiery Statement Shoes

While white frocks are typically worn with espadrilles, flip flops, and other seasonally appropriate choices, Ratajkowski leaned into her love for athletic wear and styled hers with cherry red Puma sneakers.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While her exact pair (the $100 Puma Speedcat OG + Sparco Driving Shoes) are unavailable, similar crimson styles from the brand are still stocked online, including the Easy Riders and Palermos, which both retail for $90.

Her Year-Round Statement Accessory

This fiery red hue has been fashion’s color du jour for the last few seasons, particularly in footwear. As a fashion trailblazer, Ratajkowski has been at the forefront of this particular color wave — mostly due to these sneakers, which she’s been wearing the past year.

As temps dropped towards the end of fall, she wore them with a rose-colored puffer and loose, black-wash denim.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ratajkowski slipped on the pair again in February, when she attended Puma’s New York Fashion Week show in a plunging jacket and cycling shorts. She let her shoes pop against her all-black ’fit.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her love affair with the sneaker continued through spring. This time, she paired it with a white crop tank and a green-and-yellow animal print midi.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Red sneakers are a year-round fashion statement. I rest my case.