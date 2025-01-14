January in New York City is basically a fashion girly’s worst nightmare. The freezing temperatures don’t exactly leave much room for outfit innovation, and the blustery conditions often force the girls on the go to choose function over fashion. When that happens, it’s best to just lean into the comfort and go full cheugy. At least, that’s what Emily Ratajkowski is doing.

EmRata’s Cheugy Yoga Pants

Did you have the resurgence of Heidi Montag’s music career on your 2025 bingo card? Neither did EmRata. 15 years after its release, Montag’s 2010 album Superficial went number one on iTunes on Jan. 13, with fans purchasing the music to support the reality star after the L.A. wildfires destroyed her home. And Ratajkowski is part of the Montag support team.

On Jan. 12, the supermodel posted a TikTok soundtracked to a sped up version of Montag’s 2010 hit, “I’ll Do It.” In the video, the My Body author sports the TikTok-approved “Gen Z pout” as she wears a simple pair of black yoga pants (a cheugy staple) while relaxing on her (equally cheugy) green velvet couch.

“Didn’t expect this heidi montag song to be the soundtrack to the 2025 apocalypse but you know what f*** yeah,” she captioned the video.

She Wore A Cleavage-Baring Top

The 33-year-old paired the cheugy workout wear with an unseasonably revealing top.

The black shirt boasted a sleeveless design — a not-so-practical choice for winter in New York — and featured a low cut neckline that left her cleavage totally exposed.

It was only a matter of time before the video reached Montag. Not only did the former The Hills star share the post to her Instagram, but Montag’s husband Spencer Pratt also commented on the OG video, writing, “Thank you legend.”

She Wears Yoga Pants Out, Too

Ratajkowski’s co-sign of the cheugy millennial trend shouldn’t shock you. The model has been trying to make yoga pants happen since at least last summer, when she was often spotted walking her dog in the stretchy workout gear.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Clearly the yoga-pants-and-tank-top combo is a favorite of Ratajkowski’s, as she sported a similar ‘fit back in August.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Looks like yoga pants are a year-round go-to for EmRata.