Emily Ratajkowski is a millennial and she isn’t afraid to show it — no matter what Gen Zers may say. The younger generation has famously dubbed several beloved millennial trends the dreaded C-word, aka cheugy, practically making them extinct. Think: peplums, UGGs, and the double-G Gucci belt, among others.

While it’s rare for a resuscitated bygone trend to be safe from the “basic” slur, Ratajkowski is keen on reviving one specific style: yoga pants. Flared ones, no less. Exhibit A: her recent dog-walking number.

Emily’s Low-Rise Yoga Pants Look

Back in the early aughts through the 2010s, so many butts were wrapped in the creamy athleisure item. Bonus points if it was decorated with a bedazzled slogan. Unfortunately, like other comfy nostalgic trends Gen Zers scoff at, flared yoga pants lost their cool factor... until now.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Ratajkowski made an appearance on her de facto fashion show (read: her dog walk), in what can only be described as a fashion flashback. On top, she wore a cropped gray tank top — a key component of any Y2K outfit.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the wardrobe staple with nondescript yoga pants with the quintessential ruched waistband. She pulled one side slightly lower than the other, to give it that early aughts low-rise flavor. The model and author completed her ’fit with chunky rubber sneakers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Even on a literal errand, Ratajkowski accessorizes chicly. During this jaunt, she wore gold hoops with a similarly gilded chain necklace. To look even more put together, she also slung a narrow black shoulder bag and wore eyeglasses, a key trend on Fall/Winter 2024 runways. Her Quay x Guizio pair was also blue-light equipped (stylish and practical).

She’s Trying To Make Yoga Pants Happen

Despite the cheugy tag, Ratajkowski has been rocking yoga pants for a hot minute. Just last month she wore a nearly identical early ’00s look. Instead of black pants, she wore a brown pair — with the same flare and waistband. Even her sneakers were equally rubbery.

The only key difference was her top. Instead of a tank, she harkened to another Y2K favorite: the collared halter top.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She was already rocking the flared look even back in 2022. The My Body author expertly paired her black slitted yoga pants with a see-through netted top that fully flaunted her bra.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

She’s a millennial icon, through and through.