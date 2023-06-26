The $14 Beauty Product Emira D’Spain Wishes She Could Gatekeep

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing. Here, Emira D’Spain tells Bustle all about her fave makeup trends, her special relationship with her followers, and the product that makes her eyes “sparkle.”

Beauty influencer Emira D’Spain has a lot to be grateful for. She’s gotten brand ambassadorships with mega beauty houses like NARS, Lancôme, and Clinique, and recently signed on to be the first Black trans Victoria’s Secret model. But she’s also happy to have fostered such a supportive community amongst her over 1.2 million followers on TikTok — many of which look to her for more than just beauty advice.

“A lot of my followers just follow me for the makeup [tips] — they didn’t really have an idea that I was trans until I would share about it,” says D’Spain, 26, who posted about her gender confirmation surgery in March. “I felt like I’m in such a position of privilege to live the life I do and have the experiences I have that I should talk about it. Being more open about it opens people’s eyes to different trans experiences, which I think is important.” Now, she says her followers will check in on her when she goes Live. “That relationship I’ve built is so special — it could be 10 million people or 100, but the fact that it’s such a space of love just makes me so happy,” she shares.

This is the same authenticity D’Spain brings to her beauty content, which is something her followers — whom she calls her “besties” — love her for. “I tell it how it is when it comes to beauty,” she tells Bustle. “I will never bullsh*t a product to sell it — I just want to put everybody on to the good stuff.”

The Cleanser First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser Sephora $24 See On Sephora “I start my skin care routine with the First Aid Beauty cleanser — it’s like my holy grail. I have very dry, sensitive skin, so it’s hard for me to find a good cleanser that doesn’t mess with my skin. It gets nice and foamy.”

The Serum Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum Sephora $82 See On Sephora “I’m very cautious with vitamin C since it’ll often irritate my skin. At night, I like to use the Caudalie Vinoperfect, which is a good alternative since it has the same brightening effects. The brand sent me a custom jumbo-sized one because I was going through them so fast.”

The Face Cream Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Sephora $70 See On Sephora “I think this is the best moisturizer on the planet. I wish they made a body version.”

The Makeup Essential SEPHORA COLLECTION Sephora Colorful® Waterproof Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-Stick Sephora $14 See On Sephora “I like to use a white pencil on my waterline. This one is so good. I’m about to post a video about it because I get so many questions about my white liner, but I know when I post it’s going to sell out and I haven’t had the time to order 50 of them. But it really makes your eyes sparkle. I know that sounds cheesy, but it really does. When I have it on, it’s so enticing — it draws everyone’s eyes in.”

The Glow Giver Halo Glow Liquid Filter e.l.f. Cosmetics $14 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics “This product is so good. Get a shade darker than you would normally, because it sheers out, then just use concealer and bronzer for the prettiest glow.”