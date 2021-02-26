Emma Chamberlain Does Her Entire Beauty Routine In The Shower

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, social media star Emma Chamberlain shares the products within her all-in-one shower routine and the moisturizer that's been saving her dry skin.
Emma Chamberlain is the embodiment of the term "plugged-in." The social media star's following, which totals a cool 21 million across Instagram and YouTube, puts her front and center in the eyes of the internet. It's that very online presence that got her thinking about skin care.
"People started asking me [beauty questions] and I was like, 'Uh, sorry, sweetheart. I don't know,'" she tells me over Zoom, laughing as she lies against the familiar green headboard you see in so many of her YouTube videos. Once she began exploring the world of skin care, however, Chamberlain became inspired to upgrade her routine. "I don't think I realized this until I got older, but it's important to look at the quality of products you're using and to take care of your body," she says. Fast-forward to today, and she's now the global ambassador and creative director for skin care brand Bad Habit Beauty.
Despite finding inspiration online, Chamberlain's beauty philosophy is all about individuality. "[Beauty] is very personal, and you need to go on the journey yourself," she tells me. "What makes you feel beautiful? What works best for your body? There's something cool about how personal it is."