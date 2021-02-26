Emma Chamberlain Does Her Entire Beauty Routine In The Shower

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, social media star Emma Chamberlain shares the products within her all-in-one shower routine and the moisturizer that's been saving her dry skin.

Emma Chamberlain is the embodiment of the term "plugged-in." The social media star's following, which totals a cool 21 million across Instagram and YouTube, puts her front and center in the eyes of the internet. It's that very online presence that got her thinking about skin care.

"People started asking me [beauty questions] and I was like, 'Uh, sorry, sweetheart. I don't know,'" she tells me over Zoom, laughing as she lies against the familiar green headboard you see in so many of her YouTube videos. Once she began exploring the world of skin care, however, Chamberlain became inspired to upgrade her routine. "I don't think I realized this until I got older, but it's important to look at the quality of products you're using and to take care of your body," she says. Fast-forward to today, and she's now the global ambassador and creative director for skin care brand Bad Habit Beauty.

Despite finding inspiration online, Chamberlain's beauty philosophy is all about individuality. "[Beauty] is very personal, and you need to go on the journey yourself," she tells me. "What makes you feel beautiful? What works best for your body? There's something cool about how personal it is."

What's in Emma Chamberlain's beauty routine, then? It's an all-encompassing, bang-for-your-buck shower and skin care routine. "I've been doing everything in the shower," she says. From brushing her teeth, washing her face (she's a dedicated double cleanser, BTW), using a hair mask (Function of Beauty's personalized formula is a favorite) and even meditating, she gets as much done in the shower as possible, all for the sake of getting back into bed to relax. Currently, the influencer is focused on hydration, much like everyone else this time of year. "Anything that'll bring moisture back to my skin, I'm like, 'Give it to me,'" says Chamberlain. "I've been using a lot of eye cream not just in the morning and night but also throughout the day. I use the Bad Habit Eye Cream, and I'm going to use the whole bottle in a week." Here are the other beauty products Chamberlain has in her rotation.

Her Go-To Foundation Kosas Tinted Face Oil Foundation Sephora $42 See On Sephora "[This foundation] looks light and natural, but it also has buildable coverage. If you want to have a super-thin layer, you can do that. It stays on all day, and when you take it off your skin doesn't look dull since it's so hydrating."

Her Go-To Eye Cream Eyes Open Caffeine and Peptide Eye Cream Bad Habit $19 See On Bad Habit "I've been using a lot of eye cream — not just in the morning and night, but also throughout the day. I'm going to use the whole bottle [of this] in a week. My eyes are so dry, but it helps."

Her Go-To Hair Mask Custom Hair Mask Function of Beauty $19.99 See On Function of Beauty "I love the [mask] from Function of Beauty because it's for you and you exactly. I use it almost too much because my hair is so dead. I used this one and it was gone extremely quickly, and now I need more."

Her Go-To Face Mask Bad Habit Silent Mode Hydrating Hyaluronic Mask Ulta $24 See On Ulta "I use the Bad Habit Hyaluronic Mask all the time because I've been really dry during the winter. Right now, that's the only one I really like using because it really brings the moisture back to my skin."