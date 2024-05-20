Much like most of Hollywood right now, Emma Stone is currently gallivanting around the French Riviera right now for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. She’s specifically there, though, to promote her latest film, Kinds of Kindness — and her red-carpet style seems to be taking new form in the process. Rather than the more playful and eclectic approach that she’s known for, like the exaggerated peplum gown she wore to the 2024 Oscars or the paisley embellished lace gown she choose for the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards, the star has been leaning into daringly low necklines. And let us be the first to say it: it works for her.

Emma’s Plunging Party Look

As a long-time Louis Vuitton ambassador, it’s no surprise that Stone arrived to her first red carpet appearance in a shimmering gown from the label, complete with a dramatic V-shaped neckline that nearly reached her navel. The disco-esque sequined dress, complete with sheer paneling in the back, also featured a detailed double ruffle train. The Poor Things actress stuck with accessories from the same brand: matching burgundy satin sandals, delicate hoop earrings (she left her neck bare), and a gold chunky bracelet.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

To balance the ultra-glamorous look, she kept her signature red hair in loose, undone waves that grazed her shoulders. She also went for a softer makeup via dewy, fresh-faced skin and a bright pink lip.

Legs For Days

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In contrast to her dramatic ball gown, Stone tried the popular no-pants trend for her next photocall. She made a statement in a boxy menswear-inspired blazer dress with a down-to-there neckline, oversized shawl collar, and cropped sleeves (also by Louis Vuitton) cinched in by an extra-long leather belt. The finishing touches? Simple diamond stud earrings, a chunky diamond and sapphire cocktail ring, and strappy black sling-black sandals.

On the beauty front, she stuck with something simple and natural: swept-back hair and minimalist makeup featuring a nude lip, defined brows, and subtle cat-eye liner.

Personally, I’m loving Stone’s new style direction and can’t wait to see if she incorporates a bold plunging silhouette into her next look — three times, after all, makes a trend.