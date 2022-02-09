It’s the latest fashion drop that no one really saw coming but we’re all very much here for. The UK’s beloved pastry goods outlet Greggs has collaborated with Primark on its first-ever clothing collection in its 83-year history. (Yes, really.) Both Greggs and Primark confirmed the unique high street partnership on Feb. 8 in via a social media campaign that both confused and amused shoppers across the UK.

In the eye-catching campaign, sausage rolls and pasties were pictured in Primark window displays in London, Newcastle, and Birmingham. As one person tweeted earlier this week, “Shoutout to whichever stone-cold legend at Newcastle Primark has accidentally left a load of Greggs in the window display...” Now the partnership is confirmed, what exactly does a fast-food fashion collab actually look like?

Well, as of Feb. 19, fashion-forward shoppers will be able to get their hands on a limited-edition, 11-piece clothing collection available at 60 Primark stores across the UK. They’re yet to confirm what exactly the range will consist of but from the looks of the new video teaser it will be a young, fresh (out of the oven) take on streetwear. As with any major and unexpected fashion release (cc: Lidl’s own brand trainers), the new range is expected to sell out pretty quickly.

Yet, ahead of the launch, Greggs and Primark will be opening an exclusive pop-up boutique - accessible by bookable appointment only - on Dean Street in Soho, London, from Feb. 17 and Feb. 18.

Only 300 customers will be able to get a taste of the Greggs Primark pop-up (and bag two free items in the process). Tickets are being allocated via a link shared on both Greggs’ and Primark’s Instagram and Facebook pages on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m, so shoppers: get ready to set your alarms.

What’s more, the collaboration will also see Primark, Birmingham — the UK’s largest store in the retailer’s franchise — become home to the UK’s largest Greggs.

As the retailers confirmed to Bustle, the soon-to-be-unveiled ‘Tasty By Greggs’ cafe will take over the store’s mezzanine level with a 130-seater café selling customer favourites including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, a range of freshly ground coffee, alongside food-to-go.