Jasmine Amy Rogers might have made her Broadway debut just this year, but she’s already making waves in the theater world — landing a Tony nomination for her titular role in Boop! The Musical.

Rogers, who gave Bustle an exclusive look at her pre-show process ahead of the 78th Annual Tony Awards on June 8, was nominated for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her take on the iconic Betty Boop, a role she created in Chicago in 2023. While she did not take home a Tony last night, she’s already snagged other major accolades, including the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical.

After finishing up a matinee performance that day, Rogers sat down with her glam squad, Mikey Clifton and Sabana Majeed, to prep for the award show. Playing such a recognizable character gave the star and her stylist, Eliza Yerry, plenty of material to reference — and reference they did with a stunning gown Rogers describes as “Betty Boop red.”

Below, Rogers shares all the details behind her Tony Awards look as well as her ‘fit for the after party.

“Refueling after a 1pm matinee of Boop! The Musical. My go to meal is the miso glazed salmon bowl from Sweetgreen.”

“All hands on deck! Mikey Clifton and Sabana Majeed, my makeup and hair team, have been with me since the beginning of my journey with Boop! The Musical.”

“Choosing these gowns with my stylist Eliza Yerry was so hard, but we made the BEST choice in the end. Everyone was obsessed.”

“TWO TICKETS TO THE TONYS PLEASE!!”

“My mother, Jacquelyn, is my best friend. She is my everything, and I’m so happy to have her by my side tonight.”

“Not pictured here: me shaking like a leaf on my first Tony Awards red carpet!”

“The best dates a girl can ask for!”

“A little rosé before the afters.”

“We couldn’t resist the Betty Boop red — best color to close out an incredible night! Also, to the man in the back…same.”