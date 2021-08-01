How FLANNELS Is Reinventing The High Street Beauty Counter

There’s been lots of hype around a brand new beauty retailer lately, and it’s one style enthusiasts may be somewhat familiar with due to its fashion credentials. Here’s everything you need to know about FLANNELS Beauty, from what the concept actually revolves around to which brands you can shop for there and how to access it.

What Is FLANNELS Beauty?

FLANNELS is a luxury fashion retailer that comprises stores and a shoppable website. If you’ve not heard of it before, they stock high-end brands such as Gucci, Prada, and Jimmy Choo for both men and women.

As part of a huge expansion into the world of all things makeup and skincare, FLANNELS have now launched their own beauty platform, which, like its fashion counterpart, stocks a huge range of brands.

FLANNELS Beauty currently has four super cool ambassadors: makeup artist Nikki Wolff as well as influencers Jamie Genevieve, Victoria Magrath (aka @inthefrow) and Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe (aka @melissaswardrobe).

Which Brands Can You Buy On FLANNELS Beauty?

The retailer is stocking the absolute best in beauty, as well as some exclusives. Well-known brands such as Chanel and Charlotte Tilbury are all there, as well as some more niche offerings that those living in regional areas may not have great access to, such as Le Labo and Augustinus Bader. Other cult brands like Morphe and Nudestix are available too, as well as Patrick Ta, which has a limited presence in the UK and will be stocked in stores here for the first time.

You can check out the full brand list at the FLANNELS Beauty website.

What About The FLANNELS Beauty Store?

According to the FLANNELS Beauty team, one of their key goals was to reinvent luxury beauty on the British high street and give customers outside of London access to a bricks-and-mortar beauty experience they may have previously had to travel to the capital to get.

To this end, FLANNELS Beauty will be establishing a presence offline to give regional shoppers that IRL experience. Their first outlet opened in Sheffield on July 19 and will aim to make beauty shopping feel more inclusive and exciting.

The store features the world’s first ever beauty ‘changing rooms’, which will give you a private space to test beauty products in your own time. As well as this, there is a Beauty Bar, a discovery spot placed at the centre of the store that will offer expert advice, recommendations, and access to the latest beauty trends and cool buys from ‘brand neutral’ advisors.

In addition, each in-store experience offers ‘beauty hot desks,’ so that artists, technicians, therapists, and stylists local to the area will be able to service their clients from FLANNELS. Sheffield is kicking off with nail artists residencies, to honour the city’s love of nail tech.

More in-store experiences and locations will be announced soon!