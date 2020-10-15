If I had a pound for every time a beauty collaboration launched these days, I could retire to a tropical island much sooner than planned. But every now and then, a collab comes along that is so exciting it truly outshines the rest. Case in point: the Miss Piggy x Ciate collab, which combines the efficacy and quality of Ciate London, with the colourful, girl-power-driven world of Miss Piggy.

The super pink range is available from today (Oct. 15) from ASOS, as well as Ciate London's own website. It includes six products and promises to blow the minds of every pink fan out there. It's the perfect self care collection, as it focuses on femininity, fun, and most importantly, girl power. Discussing about the line, Ciate CEO and Founder Charlotte Knight said:

"Miss Piggy is an absolute icon. Behind the diva behaviour, pearls and gloves, Miss Piggy represents something so important, something that we hold so dear to us at Ciate London — empowering yourself.

"It's the kind of power that inspires you to think outside the box, lifting yourself and everyone around you up, reminding you to just have fun — enjoy yourself, and embrace the creativity that surrounds us daily.

"Developing this collection has been such an incredible experience, we're so proud of what we've created — the range embodies everything Miss Piggy stands for — fun, colour and simply just pure piggy power."

Intrigued? Here's everything in the collection: