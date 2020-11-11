Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About Jamie Genevieve's Makeup Brand
Her new collection is intended to be as sustainable and inclusive as possible.
I'll be honest, I very rarely get super, super excited about a makeup launch these days. There's just so much newness at all times, that finding a real gem can feel few and far between. But VIEVE is one brand I am keeping my eye firmly on. Created by Makeup Artist and YouTube star Jamie Genevieve, VIEVE is inspired by iconic women who embody self-belief, confidence, and individuality. Here's everything you need to know about VIEVE makeup, including where to buy it from.
VIEVE has been a project Genevieve has been moulding for some time now, and one she says was designed "as a result of my online community explaining to me what they look for in brands and the products they create." The brand is based on a set of female muses all showcasing different looks, from the Minimalist Muse to the Modern Muse. Being 'muse-led' also gives the brand a distinct community feel, as wearers of VIEVE makeup know they are implicitly part of the inspiration, and even become a muse themselves.
Launching during a pandemic was difficult, Genevieve admits, largely due to the fact her team has had to work from home and miss out on certain trips to the labs, making everything a little slower. "Having said that, we all have such incredible spirit and passion and are so excited to be launching VIEVE together," she adds. Mask-wearing also hasn't stopped her from bringing a lipstick and lip pencil to market; in fact, Genevieve believes this is a time people need beautiful makeup more than ever. "I think that applying and playing with makeup has been a therapeutic escape for a lot of people," she explains.