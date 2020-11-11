I'll be honest, I very rarely get super, super excited about a makeup launch these days. There's just so much newness at all times, that finding a real gem can feel few and far between. But VIEVE is one brand I am keeping my eye firmly on. Created by Makeup Artist and YouTube star Jamie Genevieve, VIEVE is inspired by iconic women who embody self-belief, confidence, and individuality. Here's everything you need to know about VIEVE makeup, including where to buy it from.

VIEVE has been a project Genevieve has been moulding for some time now, and one she says was designed "as a result of my online community explaining to me what they look for in brands and the products they create." The brand is based on a set of female muses all showcasing different looks, from the Minimalist Muse to the Modern Muse. Being 'muse-led' also gives the brand a distinct community feel, as wearers of VIEVE makeup know they are implicitly part of the inspiration, and even become a muse themselves.

Launching during a pandemic was difficult, Genevieve admits, largely due to the fact her team has had to work from home and miss out on certain trips to the labs, making everything a little slower. "Having said that, we all have such incredible spirit and passion and are so excited to be launching VIEVE together," she adds. Mask-wearing also hasn't stopped her from bringing a lipstick and lip pencil to market; in fact, Genevieve believes this is a time people need beautiful makeup more than ever. "I think that applying and playing with makeup has been a therapeutic escape for a lot of people," she explains.

Vieve Inclusivity and sustainability are two things equally as important for Genevieve and her VIEVE team. The outer packaging of each product is made from recycled materials, and she tells me that future launches will offer refillable components. "It was also incredibly important to me that we launch with shades that cater to everyone, so that everyone can enjoy VIEVE," the makeup artist adds. Currently, she has launched a small edit named 'The Essentials Collection,' which features an eyeshadow palette, five lipsticks, five lip pencils, three highlighters, and a couple of makeup bags. But there's plenty more to come, I am told. "There’s a lot of newness coming in 2021 which I’m very excited about, moving into different categories and a lot of gorgeous formulas that I’ve been secretly using personally for a while now."