Expensive Lingerie Trends You Can Get For Under $25 On Amazon

Lingerie trends are, thankfully, a little less fickle than the revolving door of fast fashion. Meaning, what’s hot today in the bedroom will probably still be hot next year — and long after that. However, that doesn’t mean you need to blow your budget investing in sets by Agent Provocateur or La Perla. In fact, some expensive lingerie trends can be found on Amazon. The best part? They’re high-quality, comfortable, and will only run you $25 — or less.

These bras and underwear offer the same exquisite look you’d find in high-end department stores, only scaled down to a more affordable scope. Even better? You don’t need to brave intimidating dressing rooms to try them on. Instead, quick and easy Prime shipping lets you test-drive sultry pieces from the comfort of home with zero rush or fuss. That certainly feels a lot more luxurious, right?

So, whether you’re a lace bodysuit lover or prefer minimalist lingerie, there’s something below that’ll suit your personal style. Ready to see for yourself? Here are a bunch of my favorite luxe lingerie finds that can be yours — without breaking the bank.

Minimalist Comfort

The Bamboo Lounge Bra You’ll Forget You’re Wearing Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon On the hunt for a loungewear bra that's breathable and feels like second skin? Well, you're in the right place. Enter: Boody Body's EcoWear bra for your shopping pleasure. The bamboo-based viscose is one of the healthiest fabrics around — oh, and course, it’s incredibly soft, too. Expect no push-up padding, clasps, fascinators, wires, or any other hardware in sight. The only downside? It offers light support only, but still works wonders for running errands, hanging out at home, or just something to throw on when temperatures are scorching. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “THE BEST BRA EVER ! If you feel like ripping your bra off before you even get home, this is the bra for you,” and “it doesn't feel like you're wearing much at all.” Score! Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

Low-Rise Cotton Thongs In A Retro Ribbed Knit FINETOO Cotton Breathable Low Rise Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These V-cut thongs are made entirely from breathable ribbed cotton with a double-lined gusset for extra freshness. A sportier thong, like this one, provides a virtually nonexistent feeling throughout the day. Even better? There are seven per pack, so you have a pair for every single day of the week. “They are EXTREMELY comfortable that sometimes I forget I'm even wearing them,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

This Effortless Cool-Girl Bra From A Cult Designer Calvin Klein Carousel Triangle Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Calvin Klein's loungewear staples have stood the test of time for very good reasons. Take this triangle bralette, for instance. Its thin, adjustable straps are convertible, and it features a double hook-and-eye closure in the back like a real bra does — but is constructed from the comfiest cotton that’s meant to relax in. The most iconic detail of all? The Calvin Klein logo waistband. One shopper wrote, "So comfy to wear under my home loungewear...I feel so good in these I’m strutting my stuff." If you have a larger chest, though, don't expect epic support from this particular bra. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

Luxe Lace

This Best-Selling Teddy With A Plunging Neckline Avidlove Lingerie Deep-V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want to make your partner's jaw drop? Well, this form-fitting lace bodysuit should do the trick. It has a plunging neckline, adjustable straps, and a scalloped lace hem that's a no-show under trousers if you want to rock this style outside the bedroom. Its top selling point? The confidence you'll feel in this thing. “I feel like I HAVE to leave a review or I will be doing a disservice to other women by not explaining the absolute POWER you will feel when you put this on your body," one shopper gushed. “Now I’m thinking about how I could get away with gardening in this thing.” Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 31

A Wildly Pretty Bralette That’s Actually Practical Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you tend to avoid lacy bras because you think they can’t be worn every day, then this longline lace bralette by Maidenform might be a game-changer for you. “Worried it would be itchy because of the lace, but this might be the most comfortable bra I've ever had. I love the wide band, gives great support even with no wire,” one shopper remarked. Besides the comfort aspect, this thing is hyper-functional since the convertible straps can be worn criss-cross, as a halter, or traditionally. There are also foam cups for added support — not to mention, mesh panels on the band's sides and back that leave an invisible effect under clothing. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors: 7

This Gossamer Lace Bra With Contoured Cups Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Yes, an unlined bra can be supportive and luxurious all in one. Case in point: this unlined underwire bra in the brand’s signature lace is, somehow, incredibly smoothing and lifting thanks to mesh-lined wings and gore along with the thick adjustable straps. One customer certainly agreed: “LET ME TELL YOU! This hugged and lifted me as if it was lined. No weird shape or bumps while wearing it under a shirt. Everything sits exactly where it’s supposed to and the bra itself lays perfectly against my body which I never find.” Choose between white, black, and smile-inducing brights. Available sizes: 34D — 46DD

Available colors: 9

Some Pure Silk Panties For The Ultimate Luxury SilRiver 100% Mulberry Silk Brief Panties Amazon $14 See On Amazon 100% mulberry silk for $14? Correct: That was not a typo. These lace-trimmed hipsters are, in fact, a dream for both your booty and your bank account. Not only is there a seamless construction (bye-bye, visible panty lines) but they also offer the full coverage you crave without sacrificing attractiveness in the process. The most important factor? The silk fabric’s natural makeup helps you stay fresh and healthy — despite the seeming delicacy, it’s sturdier and easier to care for than you’d think. “You can hand wash these with shampoo rather than detergent since silk is a protein fiber. These look much more expensive than they are," one shopper pointed out. Another, tellingly, also claimed that "this silk is so soft it feels like my butt is being wrapped in a cloud." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

These Delicate Bralettes With Dainty Double Straps Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you wear these as pretty lounge bralettes, layered beneath a low-cut blouse, or as a tiny crop top for festivals, you'll be obsessed with the fit of Duufin’s lace bralettes — and their price. (It breaks down to just $4 per bra). Lined with soft modal, there are removable curved cups for additional shape, if preferred. “I’m literally in shock right now. Been wearing the bras for the last three days and I’m SO unbelievably comfortable," one shopper gushed. "Since there’s no underwire, it’s so smooth against your skin, but somehow they’ve managed to still design the bras so that the ‘girls’ are exactly where they’re supposed to be," they explained. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 10

This Red-Hot Lingerie Set With Elegant Embroidery Guoeappa Sheer Floral Lace Underwire Bra And Panty Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Spice up your lingerie drawer with Guoeappa's embroidered bra and panty lingerie set. (And take a look at the other colorways, too, if you're not sold on this Louboutin red). The underwire bra is nicely supportive, and the brief feels full-coverage but looks barely-there. I love this one because of the delicate details on the cherry- and floral-embroidered sheer mesh design. “I haven’t felt this hot in my underwear for awhile,” one reviewer enthused. Available sizes: 32B — 40DD

Available colors: 10

A Week’s Worth Of Scalloped Lace Thongs In Warm, Rosy Hues Alyce Intimate Lace Thong (7-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Crafted from a silky yet sturdy nylon and spandex blend, these lace thongs by Alyce Intimates will hug your curves while lying perfectly flat beneath clothes courtesy of their wide waistbands. If you're questioning if you want to purchase your underwear from the same place you buy your groceries, I'd advise you to take the plunge as this shopper did. "Who would think that buying lingerie from [Amazon] was a thing?! I was very hesitant but these are soft and sit great," they confessed. The five color combinations available focus on soft pinks, peaches, and terra-cottas to warm every complexion, along with staple black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

Sheer Mesh

An Airy Demi Underwire With Department Store Quality At Half The Cost Smart & Sexy Sheer Mesh Demi Underwire Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If this gauzy demi bra can’t convince you that underwires aren't the devil then, I’m afraid, nothing will. It's soft and unstructed, but the demi fit aims to enhance your natural shape with double-lined cups, two-ply mesh wings, and a gorgeous ballet back that was designed for peak smoothness under clothes. “WILDLY impressed by the quality of this bra!! After YEARS of thinking the more expensive the better the fit, all I can say is, never again. I’m a 34DDD, 5’3, 150-155 and it fits like a dream,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

Available colors: 12

A Triangle Bralette That’s The French-Girl Staple You’re Missing DKNY Sheer Stripe Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon What’s minimal, comfortable, and smoking hot all over? Duh — this sheer DKNY bralette. Don’t shy away from this baby’s lack of reviews — with the designer’s reputation, trust me, they’re coming. Meanwhile, snap it up: It’s a no-brainer for casual comfort but still looking hot AF. It The triangle style’s stretchy mesh construction feels weightless on the body with bunny-soft elastic -straps and a band that keeps everything in place. If rose pink isn’t your jam, there’s a black version that’s universally chic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

Cut Outs

A Strappy Vintage Brief Worthy Of Betty Page Elomi Sadie Cheeky Brief Amazon $22 See On Amazon This might be a full-coverage brief, but don’t get it twisted — this is not a granny panty, people. The sheer fabrication is trimmed with dainty lace and a strappy metal ring harness detail on the front connecting to a central lace panel. Turn around, and — pow! There’s a saucy cut-out with a bigger criss-cross design that resembles a corset lacing across your hips. Available sizes: Medium — 4X

Available colors: One (shown)

A Risqué Lingerie Set Is A Quick & Easy Confidence Booster FlatterMe Strappy Halter Bra Underwear Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking like a goddess is easy is this lingerie set. The lace underwire bra is a traditional halter that ties at the neck with bondage-inspired straps connected by sweet bows. The bottoms, on the other hand, feature daring cut-outs along the front and a keyhole thong back. So, we know this duo leaves little to the imagination, which is part of the appeal, but how does it fit? One reviewer weighed in: “I normally can't find anything that fits right. I'm busty, and not perky. This adds just enough lift to boost my confidence. I love the openings and the way it fits.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 8

Bold Colors

A High-Waisted Option That Hugs Just Right Avidlove High Waist Bra and Panty Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon For those who prefer a high-waisted fit, might I suggest this bra and panty set from Avidlove? The lace bottom comes up ultra-high and covers your belly button, so you feel nicely embraced. The matching deep-V bra doesn't offer a ton of support, according to shoppers, but it does have double adjustable straps in the back that do offer some lift. “Loved this set! It’s so pretty and light and it fit perfectly. It’s comparable to expensive brands at a much, much better price. I’m a size 10 and the large fit like a glove,” one fan shared. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 14

These Lace Pajamas In Cotton Candy Shades Lilosy Sheer Floral Lace Pajamas Amazon $17 See On Amazon Equal parts sweet and seductive, these floral lace pajamas by Lilosy have got you covered (well, you know, in the best way). It includes a longline bralette top (some of the color options have bows, and some do not) plus a booty-short style bottom. With more than 2,000 ratings it's obviously an amazing set, but is it comfortable? Consult the reviews you'll find positive comments including how it "fits like a glove” with “moderate support in the bust and comfy panty," while “the material is not cheap, it has such a good little stretch. Does not cut into me at all.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 32

Floral Lace Boyshorts With A Cheeky Fit Maidenform Comfort Cheeky Boyshort Amazon $19 See On Amazon Aside from the wide range of saturated colorways, my favorite aspect about these floral lace boyshorts is the easy wearability of them. They don't show lines, have a cotton crotch, and look cute to boot. Take a scroll through the reviews and you’ll find happy customers left and right. One wrote that these were “elegant, alluring,” while another noted that, when it came to fit, “they don't crumple or ride.” Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 22

A Lace Teddy That Hugs Every Curve Aranmei Strappy Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon How sizzling is this strappy bodysuit? Not only does it have harness-style straps that hug your frame to the max, but the lace-and-mesh cups and body both mold to your shape. “Some pieces in this price range are itchy and cheap feeling, but this one is like buttery soft,” one shopper pointed out. Want to take this from the bedroom to brunch? Balance out the sexiness of this bodysuit with a pair of loose-fitting mom jeans, grandpa cardigan, and dad sneakers. Alternatively, you can always add a leather jacket, skinny pants, and high heels for clubbing or a night out. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 16

This Jewel-Toned Onesie With A Sash Tie Bow ZSWDXX Lace Mesh Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon What makes this foxy lace and mesh bodysuit different from the rest? It comes in a myriad of brights with a satin waist belt that draws the eye. And while it might be beautiful to look at, you also get nice adjustability through the straps and band. It won't stay on long — and that's not an exaggeration. “It only stayed on for like 30 seconds. Whomever designed this little number truly understood the assignment," one fan raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

Cottagecore

A Cottagecore Peasant Top And Ruffled String Thong SheIn Self Tie Ruffle Mesh Lingerie Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Love the milkmaid trend? Sheln’s bucolic lingerie set is for you! It comes with a ruffled peasant-style top with a satin bow, and a matching thong bottom with conveniently adjustable side ties. Surprise your lover in this and, yeah, it won't be on very long. One customer noted “it's easy to get into and to take off” while another wrote “it will make your significant other go wild.” (Excuse me while I add this to my cart.) If you have a smaller chest, the crop top can even be worn with some bermuda shorts or cutoffs in the summertime. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

This Romantic Bodysuit With Corset Lacing & Embroidery Lilosy Lace Up Floral Embroidered Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ideal for a romantic night in — or paired with jeans for girl’s night out — this lingerie bodysuit is pretty darn dreamy in so many scenarios. Standout details include the corset lace-up sides and all-over floral embroidery, which are obviously gorgeous, but the quality is equally on-point and won't break the budget. "This lingerie is so well made, it's so beautiful. The stitching looks solid, it feels soft and there's just the right amount of give in the fabric to fit perfectly," one fan confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 25

Intricate Craftsmanship — English Garden Embroidery On Sheer Mesh WDIRARA Mesh Frill Spaghetti Strap Lingerie Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you gravitate towards frillier styles, this lovely lingerie set might be right up your alley. It has a sweet camisole-style bralette with a scoop neckline and cheeky bikini bottoms all in a floral embroidered mesh that’s gathered for a delicate, high-end appearance. Click through all the iterations of this set to find versions in sheer Swiss dot and ditsy sunflower patterns that are just as sugar-spun. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10