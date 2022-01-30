Yes, These Cheap Cotton Undies On Amazon Actually Look Sexy As Hell

It can be tempting to forget to prioritize good-quality undies when you’re focused on the latest shacket trend, but taking the time to hand-pick premium sets for your collection will make your daily life so much more comfortable. From boyshorts and bikinis to G-strings and T-strings, underwear today is an entirely different fashion breed — and, in my opinion, should always come in packs of five. That doesn’t mean settling for standard issue briefs, however. (Unless you want to.) I’ve found 24 cheap, comfy undies on Amazon that actually look sexy as hell for you to consider.

In this collective journey towards better skivvies, cotton underwear should be top of mind. It is known to be naturally breathable, totally absorbent, and just plain comfortable. Even with the massive range of cuts to choose from, there is always a reliable cotton pair that you'll pat yourself on the back for buying later.

Whether you're in the “simple panty” camp that requires a little less frill (yes, there is such a thing as smoking-hot basic underwear) or you're up for an adventure and open to sexier panty styles, you’ll find so much to choose from in this list. They're all easy on the pocketbook with top-notch quality and great reviews.

1 These Low-Rise Bikini Panties With A Snazzy Hip Cutout Seasment Cotton Bikini Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon They're fresh, they're fun, and they have the coolest hip cut-outs on your bod. Made with a sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, these undies have a full-coverage bottom, protective double-layer crotch, and super breathable feel so you can move seamlessly throughout the day with zero adjusting. There's also an adorable lace option, if you're up for it. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 3

2 Some Cotton Thongs With The Prettiest Trim Iris & Lilly Cotton And Lace Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Super-sensitive skin? Worry not, because these Iris & Lily cotton lace thongs are hypoallergenic so you don't have to worry about irritation throughout the day. Plus, they're line-free so you can wear them under your thinnest leggings without a second thought. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

3 Low-Waisted Y2K Thongs That Feel Super Soft FINETOO Cotton Thong Underwear (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the ultimate bargain, these low-rise thongs cut come in a pack of seven (you read that right) and will become your most-loved undies with their V-shaped waist. They have a ribbed feel to them for structure and mold to your body with no problem. With soft neutrals and candy pastel shades available, it's definitely tough to add just one set to your cart. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

4 Barely-There Thongs In A Retro Ribbed Knit FINETOO G-String Thong Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon For lightweight G-strings that come in a 10-pack, these panties are one of the easiest buying decisions you'll ever make. They have a double layer of cotton through the crotch for guaranteed coverage and are virtually invisible underneath your clothes. “I love these so much,” one fan gushed. “They are super comfortable and sexy.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

5 A Luxe Eco-Friendly Thong Made With Organic Cotton hanky panky Eco Cotton Original Rise Thong Underwear Amazon $17 See On Amazon Durable thongs that are somehow both soft and eco-friendly? Now that I've caught your attention, hanky panky’s eco cotton thongs are made from organic Texas cotton and recycled nylon for a panty that's pretty damn spectacular on all fronts (especially that gorgeous eyelet waist). It's available in one size that fits up to size 14 with a high hip-scaling fit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

6 These Silky, Stretchy Hipster Panties With A Lace Waist Warner's No Pinching No Problems Lace Hipster Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon Underwear that doesn't pinch or bind is my dream, so when these came along it felt like a miracle. Give your warmest welcome to these hipster panties from Warner’s that offer a wide lace waistband, ultra-smooth wear, major booty coverage, and an impossibly silky feel. There are more than 30 shades and patterns to choose from, so you can build a five-star collection in just a few minutes. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 38

7 Some Designer Logo Thongs For A 90s-Style Throwback Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Stretch Thong Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Amp up your underwear drawer with these Tommy Hilfiger thongs that’ll make you feel like you're in a lingerie commercial. Designed with a comfy elastic waistband embossed in the classic know-it-anywhere logo, these stretchy thongs come in two dozen aesthetic variations. From bright red cherries on a heather gray base to stars and stripes, there's something for everyone. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

8 And These French-Cut Panties With A Sky-High Leg Natori Bliss French-Cut Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon Natori's French-cut panties are just really impressive. Made of Pima cotton for softness and good 'ole lycra for stretch, these undies make for the quintessential everyday panty. They're also extremely breathable and you feel totally covered thanks to some clever side seams but are also free to move around in that high-cut leg. “Natori undies are the best in the land, and these are exactly what I was expecting. Comfy, stay in place, invisible beneath clothes. I’m a fan,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 60

9 Impossibly Comfy Briefs With Vintage Lines Molasus High-Waisted Full Coverage Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Having a pair of high-waisted panties on hand is always a good idea, especially when they're these cotton-spandex ones from Molasus. Available in both regular and plus sizes, these undies more than meet the requirements of smooth and form-fitting. The best part is they don't pill or bind, which tells me they're pretty top-tier. One reviewer even gave them the distinguished title of: "The Holy Grail of cotton panties." Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

10 Some Hipster Undies With A Delicate Geometric Waistband Mae Lace Waistband Cotton Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep it simple and sweet with these to-the-point cotton hipster panties. Made from a dreamy cotton-spandex blend, these briefs feature a dainty lattice lace waistband and come in several fan-favorite neutrals that are ideal under lighter clothing. From weekend lounging to high-movement workdays, this underwear will make it all a breeze. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

11 Airy Hipster Undies With A Matching Bralette Luna & Sun Soft Stretch Hipster Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Available in sets of five for stocking up as well as single pairs to test the waters, these Luna & Sun bikini panties are the gold standard in undies that won't hurt your wallet. They've got a wide floral lace waist for texture with a cotton body and crotch so you’re well-protected and perfectly comfy. Plus, the selection of soft shades like moss green and mauve just can’t be beat. Make it a set with the brand’s matching lace bralette. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

12 Strappy Logo Thongs For A Little Bit Of Spice FINETOO Cross Strap Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turn the heat all the way up with these strappy, stretchy thongs that are anything but basic. Made from seriously smooth cotton and spandex with sporty four-way stretch, these statement panties will keep you moving all day long with the hidden bonus of bold design. They also don't pill or ride up: The straps work hard to provide 10/10 structure. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

13 These Boyshorts By Champion For The Comfiest Sleep Ever Champion Daywear Boyshort Underwear Amazon $12 See On Amazon Nothing says lounging around like these next-level boyshorts by Champion. They're cotton-soft and ultra-elastic so they'll stretch to fit your body while keeping you at ease. With the wide, durable waistband marked in the classic logo and available in both print and solid options, these are undies you simply can't say no to. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

14 Some Low-Rise Hipster Panties With A Scalloped Edge Mae Super Soft Cotton Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never compromise on your panties again, because these über-soft cotton hipsters are just the thing. Featuring a gorgeous lace trim, scalloped edges for some flair, and a low-cut fit, these undies are the kind you'll keep grabbing for as you get ready for the day. They're also so light that you'll hardly feel them. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 1

15 These Retro Thongs With Waist-Hugging Lace GAREDOB High Waist Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Up your underwear wow factor with these high-waisted cotton thongs that have the artsiest look to them. Available in sets of three, six, and 10, these panties with their cotton-spandex blend will make you feel like a literal dreamboat. The tasteful lace waist (and the wide array of pastel, neon, and neutral colors) also makes them a must-have. “I want comfort as well as feeling sexy and confident and these do not disappoint. They're really soft and the colours are really nice. The fabric is great and the lace on these will not rip,” one fan wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 19

16 An Iconic Calvin Klein Logo Thong For The Ultimate 90s Throwback Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Thong Underwear Amazon $14 See On Amazon Calvin Klein has just entered the chat, and this is not a drill: These designer logo thongs are indeed hype-worthy. They're made of an extraordinarily smooth cotton-modal blend and come in a wide variety of colors and prints, complete with the signature elastic waistband that rests comfortably on your skin. “The most comfortable thong I have ever worn,” one shopper swore. “Make me feel sexy & can wear them with virtually any bra as they are black & white. Perfect for wearing with nothing but a tank top or your honey’s t-shirt when going to bed or lounging.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

Available colors: 33

17 These High-Cut Bikini Panties With A V-Shaped Waist FINETOO High-Cut Bikini Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon The cut is what pops on these bikini panties that are about to be your new favorites. Made with ultra-soft cotton and guaranteed to not pill, sag, or bind, these bikini undies cover both aesthetics and practicality. They also have a very pretty V-shaped waistband, which accentuates their high-cut leg and gives them a subtle 90s appeal. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

18 Comfy Mid-Rise Briefs That Genuinely Don’t Pill K-CHEONY Cotton Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Get your mid-rise brief game on with these easy-breezy cotton hipster panties that come in packs of six. Designed with the ultimate goal of breathability in mind, these lace waistband undies will support the thighs and booty at a fraction of the typical retail cost. The seams are also incredibly strong so you can dance the night away hassle-free. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 3

19 And These Cotton Hipsters With A Magic Comfort Waist GNEPH Cotton And Lace Hipster Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you're into peachy pastels or more the all-black type, these comfort waist panties will do the trick in no time. They've got a solid cotton crotch and a five-star lace waistband that sits seamlessly on your hips with zero ride-up. As a reviewer said: "Cute. Comfortable. Perfect." Good thing they come in a pack of five, so you can experience that for yourself every day of the week. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

20 Delicate String Bikini Panties That Are Just Too Adorable Camelia String Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Have a string bikini moment with these cotton panties from Camelia. They're available in sets of five and six, depending on the colors you love, and will keep your dresser drawer ripe with options. Designed with softness in mind, these undies also provide breathability and a lingerie-like feel with their delicate bow, scalloped edges, and barely-there strings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

21 These Sporty Calvin Klein Bikini Panties With A Nearly Perfect Rating Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bikini Underwear Amazon $19 See On Amazon Another highlight of the Calvin Klein underwear line is this bikini panty that is the basic everyone should have in their drawer at all times. Created with the brand’s winning cotton-modal fabric that never disappoints, these undies are a cult favorite for a reason. They'll also compress without digging in, keeping you cool and looking cute in a range of colors from strawberry to pale moss. After more than 4,000 ratings from shoppers, they have a virtually flawless 4.7 stars. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Plus

Available colors: 32

22 Cute, High-Waisted Briefs Made For Recovery-Level Comfort Annenmy High-Waisted Full Coverage Brief Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ah, the joy of high-waisted undies that are magically structured yet pillowy-soft, like these cotton full-coverage panties by Annenmy. If you're on the hunt for a more durable panty, these are miracle workers for both postpartum recovery and everyday wear. They cover the abdomen without compromising stretch or quality and are nigh universally loved for being incredibly comfortable. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 10

23 Cult-Favorite Cotton Bikini Briefs With 90,000+ Ratings Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Last but certainly not least: these cotton bikini briefs from Amazon Essentials, which have racked up a glowing 4.6 stars after more than 90,000 shoppers weighed in. Made with lightweight jersey cotton and tag-free for that extra boost of comfy, these air-wicking panties simply get the job done. They come in sets of six or ten so you can stock up on some great-quality undies with a simple click. You’re so welcome. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20