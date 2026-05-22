As a fashion girl, finding fresh style inspo outside of standard runway shows and street-style mood boards is my sport. My latest obsession? The racetrack.

Even before my first-ever Formula 1 experience at this month’s Miami Grand Prix, I had heard that people-watching inside the exclusive Paddock Club could rival sitting front row at New York Fashion Week. Except instead of models strutting down catwalks, it’s F1 WAGs (aka wives and girlfriends) and race lovers turning out in envy-inducing ’fits. Can confirm: The vibes were immaculate.

Alexandra Leclerc, wife of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, showed out in off-the-runway Saint Laurent. NBD. (She also collaborated with Frame Denim and debuted as a Rhode girlie right before race weekend, so she really is the MVP.) Plus, now that Kim Kardashian is a certified F1 regular alongside Lewis Hamilton, WAG-style street cred just skyrocketed.

What I’ve learned from studying paddock fashion is that guests are typically divided into two camps. For WAGs, the unspoken dress code is quiet luxury. Colors are neutral, silhouettes are clean and streamlined, and accessories are IYKYK. (The number of Hermès Kelly bags I saw in three days could honestly restock a boutique.)

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On the flip side are celebs in motocross cosplay. Barring Kendall Jenner, aka the quiet luxury poster child, the likes of Beyoncé and Anya Taylor-Joy pulled up to the races looking ready to take the wheel themselves in high-octane race suits and moto jackets.

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Naturally, I had to try a mix of both aesthetics for my debut grand prix weekend. Cue the ’fit checks.

Sporty Spice

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As a race rookie, I wanted to get a feel of the paddock vibes before going full motocross. My solution: a look with cute, sporty elements. I styled some cargo track pants from Outdoor Voices with a boxy bomber from Helsa and finished it off with sneakerinas from Puma.

While I thought the ’fit matched the racetrack energy, I quickly learned a major paddock lesson: Dark colors are a rare sight for a reason. It was *hot*.

BRB, ’Bout To Sub

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Fun fact: There are multiple events before the official race day, including sprints and practices. I took those opportunities to cosplay as a cheerleader, repping the teams I was there for: Red Bull and Racing Bulls, both teams newly powered by Ford engines.

I wore a bright yellow collared shirt decked out in sponsor logos. The citrusy hue matched the new Racing Bull cars unveiled that weekend and meant to match the energy drink’s new Summer Edition Sudachi Lime flavor. To give the sporty look a quiet luxe twist, I paired it with white jeans, a nondescript belt, and loafers.

Later that afternoon, I leaned even further into race cosplay, thanks to an exclusive driving experience with Red Bull. While I realized I have zero chances of pivoting to a professional driving career, I loved the race suits we got to wear. It felt like I channeled Beyoncé’s looks from last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Easy Dress

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The Saturday before race day, I went the low-key WAG route. The golden rule of paddock fashion is that F1 girlies never look like they’re trying too hard. (Pro tip: Even when they go for a print, they stick to classic, timeless patterns. Nothing too loud.)

In the same effortless spirit, I wore a green-and-white-striped dress from Farm Rio and paired it with studded Ferragamo ballet flats that I scored at TJ Maxx. It was the perfect blend of casual comfort and high-fashion credibility.

White-Maxxing

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Despite the sea of bold team colors, the go-to grand prix color combo for the style set is white-on-white. So I channeled a similar clean, minimalist vibe with a knitted top and balloon maxi skirt.

For a pop of print, I carried my trusty beaded bag from Staud and rocked raffia pointed-toe mules from Dolce Vita. It was my subtle way of adding texture to an otherwise monotonous palette.

Safe to say F1 dressing isn’t a passing blip in my wardrobe timeline — it might be my new personality. After the races, I followed *so* many WAGs on Instagram, and I’m already planning how to re-create some of their looks outside of the tracks. Consider me influenced.