If you’ve been seeing activewear brand Fabletics all over your social media but haven’t been able to convince yourself to shell out almost $100 for a single item, or if you don’t want to deal with signing up for a VIP membership, then you’re in luck. From lightweight leggings to warm-up clothes and more, the best Fabletics alternatives look and feel similar for a fraction of the cost — and since they’re all available on Amazon, you’ll know you’re getting the best possible prices.

What To Look For When Shopping For Fabletics Alternatives

Mind The Details

When it comes to finding alternatives that live up to the hype of the original, the little things matter, so it’s worth paying attention to the details. In shopping for a pair of Fabletics-esque leggings, for example, seek styles in the same inseam length and rise as the originals. You can also find Amazon pieces that boast similar special features, like corset-inspired lacing along the back waistband of a pair of leggings, a handy phone pocket tucked into a racerback sports bra, and keyhole openings in tanks and tees that allow for airflow (and look super cute, too).

Choose Materials With A Similar Feel

Just because you’ve found an alternative that looks the part, it doesn’t always mean it will feel the part. You may want to familiarize yourself with Fabletics’ materials so you can seek styles that feel just the way you want them to. For example, PowerHold is one of Fabletics’ most popular fabric blends, which features maximum compression, moisture-wicking properties, and UPF 50+ sun protection. PureLux, on the other hand, offers lighter compression with a barely-there feel. The alternatives below won’t be made of those exact material compositions, of course, but Amazon reviewers confirm that they feel and perform similarly to the originals.

With all these tips in mind, keep scrolling for a list of the Fabletics alternatives that Amazon shoppers are raving about — all priced under $30.

1 The Best Alternative To The On-The-Go PowerHold High-Waisted Short IUGA High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon These bike shorts have maximum compression, four-way stretch, a high-waisted silhouette, and a 6-inch inseam, similar to the On-The-Go PowerHold High-Waisted Short. While the Fabletics version features just one pocket made of mesh, shoppers appreciated the double pockets on this pair. Boasting over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these bike shorts also come with a small pocket on the inside of the waistband for credit cards or keys. Helpful review: “OBSESSED with these! I was looking for a version of Fabletics biker shorts with pockets that were cost effective...and these are AMAZING.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 77% Polyester, 23% Spandex

2 The Best Alternative To The Eco Go-To Classic Sweatpants Waitfairy High Waisted Sweatpants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good pair of sweatpants in their collection, but if you aren’t looking to spend $70+ on the Eco Go-To Classic Sweatpants from Fabletics, then you’ll love these sweats, which are so much less expensive than the originals. This pair has two side pockets and an adjustable drawstring waistband, plus a similar silhouette, complete with a high waist and jogger-style cuffs. The main difference is that these are made from 100% cotton compared to the ones from Fabletics, which are made primarily from recycled polyester with a bit of cotton. Heads up: If you’re looking for a similar style in plus sizes, these sweatpants are a great option. Helpful review: “This pair of pants is the BOMB!! Not too thick or heavy. Super soft [...] Different and stylish. I can’t say enough good about them.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 27 | Material: 100% Cotton

3 The Best Alternative To Boost PowerHold High-Waisted 7/8 Legging Yogalicious Criss Cross Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon The unique, corset-inspired criss-cross detail on the back of the waistband of these leggings is reminiscent of the Fabletics style. With a nearly identical fabric makeup, they have gentle compression and are moisture-wicking just like Fabletics’ PowerHold fabric, though they lack sun protection like the originals. The 25-inch inseam on this alternative is comparable to the 7/8 length, though. Helpful review: “Love these leggings. I’ve tried every brand but refuse to pay a ridiculous amount of money on Just one pair. Not see through at all. Comfortable and gives compression without feeling claustrophobic. Length is great.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 83% Polyester, 17% Spandex

4 The Best Alternative To The Dry-Flex Classic Tank Core 10 Cotton Cropped Side-Split Tank Tee Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its slightly cropped, boxy fit and racerback, this workout top calls to mind the Dry-Flex Classic Tank — but it’s about half the price of the original. The airy, quick-dry construction and split hem will keep you moving during runs and workouts, but it’s definitely cute enough to include in your athleisure wardrobe, too. Pair them with the high-waisted joggers above, plus some chunky sneakers, for a cute and casual weekend look. Helpful review: “This is my second piece from the Core 10 collection and I'm really happy with the quality of their clothing. I've worn this workout top several times to Barre classes and it is great - looks super cute with high waisted leggings and gives me that "easy breezy" feeling in class. Runs true to size.” Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 56% Cotton, 38% Modal, 6% Elastane

5 The Best Alternative To The Oasis PureLuxe HW Crossover 7/8 Legging ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Buttery-soft, stretchy, and moisture-wicking, these lightweight leggings with a trendy criss-cross waistband are similar to the Oasis PureLuxe HW Crossover 7/8 Legging. They’re available in both 25- and 28-inch inseams, although the former is more comparable to Fabletics’ 7/8 leggings, if you prefer that cropped fit. You can also opt for a style with a single pocket (not far off from the Fabletics style, which has two side pockets). Not to mention these alternatives come in more styles and colors — 140, to be exact. Helpful review: “I was looking for a fabletic [alternative] legging I have and this fit the bill!! Not as compressive as fab but close!! Material Is very comfortable and from what I can tell, squat proof.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors/Styles: 140 | Material: 72% Polyamide, 28% Elastane

6 The Best Alternative To The Phoenix Lite Long-Sleeve Top Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Long-Sleeve Shirt Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a budget-friendly long-sleeve workout top, consider this Amazon Essentials workout top, which currently rings up at a steal-worthy $12. Like the Phoenix Lite Long-Sleeve Top, it has a scoop neckline with a close fit that won’t get in the way of movement, and the tech fabric is designed to feel featherlight and wick away moisture. This top has the added bonus of thumbholes to keep the sleeves in place, and to keep your hands warm on chilly outdoor runs. Helpful review: “I’m obsessed with thumbhole shirts. I was so happy to find this inexpensive shirt with them! Super soft fabric, great fit.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 18 | Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Spandex

7 The Best Alternative To The Oasis Twist Sports Bra MotoRun Front Cross Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Between the twist detail, keyhole cutout, low-cut neckline, and supportive waistband, this sports bra is full of details that call to mind the Fabletics Oasis Twist Sports Bra. It’ll perform similarly, too, thanks to medium compression and removable pads. The difference is mainly in the back — this alternative is a classic racerback, whereas the original has criss-cross straps with a cutout. Plus, this alternative has a bit more stretch for even more flexibility. Helpful review: “It’s fantastic! Super smooth comfortable & sweat-wicking material. Holds everything in while exercising, but not too tight like some sports bras [...] Also, it’s cute & functional as an everyday bra.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 75% Polyamide, 25% Spandex

8 The Best Alternative To The Dry-Flex Open Back Tank ICTIVE Open Back Workout Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating out of almost 13,000 ratings overall, this workout tank is a total crowd-pleaser. Featuring a similar hip length and body-skimming fit, this tank is a great option if you’ve been eyeing the Fabletics Dry-Flex Open Back Tank. This alternative has a lower-cut scoop neckline compared to the original’s higher neck and muscle tank-inspired silhouette (this is more akin to a racerback), but it does have that cute crossover open back that you’ll want to show off. Helpful review: “This top is made with a quality, soft material that is comfortable yet breathable. Perfect for a workout! I like that it is just long enough to cover your bottom.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

9 The Best Alternative To The On-The-Go Medium Impact Sports Bra QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Energy Sport Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon This sports bra functions similarly to the On-The-Go Medium Impact Sports Bra, down to the nylon and spandex construction, removable padding, and unique phone-sized racerback pocket that does away with the need for clunky arm bands (or, worse, holding your hand in your phone while you’re running). This bra has the added benefit of having a keyhole cutout, which allows for some welcome airflow during sweaty workouts, in addition to stretchy, quick-dry fabric. Helpful review: “Love this sports bra so much, it’s comfortable and has enough support and the pocket in the back for my phone is perfect, much much better than an arm cuff or belt.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex