Beauty

Ethereal Fairycore Makeup Is Dominating New York Fashion Week

It’s time to get more creative with highlighter.

An unconventional fairycore highlighter trend took over the New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2023 r...
Courtesy of Dion Lee

Getty Images/Nina Westervelt / Contributor

After devouring the beauty looks from each and every New York Fashion Week show, you may have noticed a particularly eye-catching trend emerge: unconventional, super ethereal makeup looks that give off major fairycore vibes.

Here, a model at Thom Browne.

Getty Images/Arturo Holmes / Staff

Browne’s show was inspired by The Little Prince, and models wore a slew of different makeup looks fit for a fairytale. One featured silver eyeshadow swept up to the brow bone and on top of the cheekbones, complete with matching metallic brows and rhinestone accents.

Tap