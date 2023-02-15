Beauty
It’s time to get more creative with highlighter.
Getty Images/Nina Westervelt / Contributor
After devouring the beauty looks from each and every New York Fashion Week show, you may have noticed a particularly eye-catching trend emerge: unconventional, super ethereal makeup looks that give off major fairycore vibes.
Here, a model at Thom Browne.
Getty Images/Arturo Holmes / Staff
Browne’s show was inspired by The Little Prince, and models wore a slew of different makeup looks fit for a fairytale. One featured silver eyeshadow swept up to the brow bone and on top of the cheekbones, complete with matching metallic brows and rhinestone accents.